Lana Del Rey Announces Fall U.S. Tour

Fresh off a string of high-profile festival appearances and a summer European tour, Lana Del Rey will return to the road in the U.S. this fall. The 10-date tour kicks off on Sept. 14 in Franklin, Tn., and outside of dates in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, it will take place primarily in the south.
Tickets will be available during a general sale beginning on Friday (Aug. 25) at 10 am local time at Live Nation’s website. Del Rey is also on board for the previously announced All Things Go festival, which takes place Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at Merriweather Post Pavilion outside Washington, D.C., and features Maggie Rogers, boygenius, and Carly Rae Jepsen.
In March, Del Rey released here ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, and in May unveiled “Say Yes to Heaven,” which had been circulating online for more than six years.
Lana Del Rey 2023 Fall Tour Dates:
Thu Sep 14 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
Sun Sep 17 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Tue Sep 19 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Thu Sep 21 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater
Sat Sep 23 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Mon Sep 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 27 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater
Fri Sep 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Sun Oct 01 — Columbia, MD — All Things Go Festival
Tue Oct 03 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Thu Oct 05 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum