Lana Del Rey Announces Fall U.S. Tour

Fresh off a string of high-profile festival appearances and a summer European tour, Lana Del Rey will return to the road in the U.S. this fall. The 10-date tour kicks off on Sept. 14 in Franklin, Tn., and outside of dates in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, it will take place primarily in the south.

Tickets will be available during a general sale beginning on Friday (Aug. 25) at 10 am local time at Live Nation’s website. Del Rey is also on board for the previously announced All Things Go festival, which takes place Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at Merriweather Post Pavilion outside Washington, D.C., and features Maggie Rogers, boygenius, and Carly Rae Jepsen.

In March, Del Rey released here ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, and in May unveiled “Say Yes to Heaven,” which had been circulating online for more than six years.

Thu Sep 14 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Sun Sep 17 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Tue Sep 19 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Sep 21 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

Sat Sep 23 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 27 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Fri Sep 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sun Oct 01 — Columbia, MD — All Things Go Festival

Tue Oct 03 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thu Oct 05 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum