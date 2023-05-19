Instagram Facebook Twitter
Brittany Davis on How Homelessness Taught Them To ‘Never Give Up’
Plague Vendor
Getting Weird With Plague Vendor
Goth’s Not Dead

Years After Online Leak, Lana Del Rey Finally Releases ‘Say Yes To Heaven’

Song dates back to 2012-era sessions for the album ‘Ultraviolence’
(Photo by Mat Hayward / Getty Images)

More than six years after it first leaked online, Lana Del Rey‘s “Say Yes to Heaven” has finally been given an official release. The track was co-written with Rick Nowels during sessions for the 2014 album Ultraviolence and considered for other Del Rey projects since. More recently, the song has surfaced and become popular on TikTok.

The version emerging today (May 19) is somewhat different than the leak but retains the hazy allure of the original thanks to its reverb-drenched guitars and Del Rey’s signature vocal style. “Say Yes to Heaven” is the first new track to emerge from the artist since her recent album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd., which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and topped both the Rock and Alternative charts.

Del Rey will spend the summer headlining a host of major festivals, including the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival in June, BST Hyde Park in London on July 9, Lollapalooza and Outside Lands in Chicago and San Francisco, respectively, and All Things Go in Columbia, Md., on Sept. 31-Oct. 1.

The artist will also perform at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island in late July, alongside a lineup featuring everyone from Aimee Mann, Billy Strings, and Angel Olsen to Jason Isbell, My Morning Jacket, and Maggie Rogers.

Lana Del Rey

Also Read

Lana Del Rey Nods To Old-School Hollywood In ‘Candy Necklace’ Video

 

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

The Zombies on the Importance of Musicians Staying Grounded

Community

Brittany Davis on How Homelessness Taught Them To ‘Never Give Up’

Impact

Indigo De Souza on the Importance of Self-Care for Touring Artists

Impact

SPIN Impact Discusses Mental Health, Addiction, and More With Beachlife Festival Artists

more from spin

(Credit: Assunta Opahle)
5 Albums I Can't Live Without

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull

The Smiths in 1985: Johnny Marr, Morrissey, Mike Joyce, and Andy Rourke (photo: Ross Marino / Getty Images)
News

Former Smiths Bandmates Morrissey, Johnny Marr, Mike Joyce Salute Andy Rourke

(L-R): Jack Harlow as Jeremy and Sinqua Walls as Kamal in 20th Century Studios' WHITE MEN CAN'T JUMP. (Credit: Parrish Lewis. © 2023 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.)
Culture

Review: The White Men Can’t Jump Remake Never Gets Above the Rim

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top