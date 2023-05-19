More than six years after it first leaked online, Lana Del Rey‘s “Say Yes to Heaven” has finally been given an official release. The track was co-written with Rick Nowels during sessions for the 2014 album Ultraviolence and considered for other Del Rey projects since. More recently, the song has surfaced and become popular on TikTok.

The version emerging today (May 19) is somewhat different than the leak but retains the hazy allure of the original thanks to its reverb-drenched guitars and Del Rey’s signature vocal style. “Say Yes to Heaven” is the first new track to emerge from the artist since her recent album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd., which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and topped both the Rock and Alternative charts.

Del Rey will spend the summer headlining a host of major festivals, including the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival in June, BST Hyde Park in London on July 9, Lollapalooza and Outside Lands in Chicago and San Francisco, respectively, and All Things Go in Columbia, Md., on Sept. 31-Oct. 1.

The artist will also perform at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island in late July, alongside a lineup featuring everyone from Aimee Mann, Billy Strings, and Angel Olsen to Jason Isbell, My Morning Jacket, and Maggie Rogers.