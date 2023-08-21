Eddie Vedder Plots Solo Benefit Shows In Seattle

Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder will play two rare solo shows on Oct. 23-24 at Seattle’s Benaroya Hall, with all proceeds benefitting EB Research Partnership (EBRP). Vedder and his wife Jill co-founded the organization in 2010 in hopes of identifying treatments and cures for the debilitating skin disease Epidermolysis Bullosa.

Members of Pearl Jam’s Ten Club fan organization have first crack at tickets starting today (Aug. 21). General public tickets will be available starting tomorrow through Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration at this link.

Vedder’s only full solo set in public this year came at the Innings Festival in Arizona in February, although he did appear at a private event for a three-song set in late July in Coeur d’Alene, Id. Before the Seattle benefits, he will be backed by his regular solo band Earthlings for his annual performance at his Ohana Festival, which takes place Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in Dana Point, Ca.

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam is eyeing a 2024 release for its 12th studio album, on which it is working with producer Andrew Watt. As previously reported, the group returns to the road Aug. 31 in St. Paul, Mn., for a short tour of the midwest and Texas.

Vedder and company are also lending a hand to organizations affected by the recent Maui wildfires by auctioning an autographed poster from Pearl JAm’s 1998 tour of Hawaii. To enter, click here.