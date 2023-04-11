Instagram Facebook Twitter
Foo Fighters, The Killers to Headline Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival

Pretenders, the Chicks, Haim, the War on Drugs are also on the bill
Eddie Vedder performs at the 2023 Innings Festival in Tempe, Az. (photo: Tim Mosenfelder / WireImage)

Foo Fighters and the Killers will join event founder Eddie Vedder atop the bill for the seventh edition of the Ohana Festival, which will be held Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Doheny Beach State Park in Dana Point, Ca. After playing the past two years with his side band Earthlings, Pearl Jam frontman Vedder will perform solo this year.

The Ohana lineup is rounded out by Pretenders, the Chicks, Haim, the War on Drugs, Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast, Goose, Lucius, Shame, Suki Waterhouse, Dhani Harrison, the Backseat Lovers, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Charley Crockett, Thee Sacred Souls, Amos Lee, and Vedder’s Earthlings bandmate and longtime collaborator, Glen Hansard.

Members of Pearl Jam’s Ten Club fan organization will have first access to tickets today, with an “SMS presale” set for Thursday (see OhanaFest.com for more info). Any tickets remaining after those pre-sales will be made available to the general public on Thursday at noon PT.

As in the past, Ohana will host environmental-themed conversations and panel discussions at the Cove, which will also feature an art gallery curated by Charles R. Adler. A portion of event proceeds will benefit the Doheny State Beach Foundation, the San Onofre Parks Foundation, the South OC chapter of Surfrider Foundation, WSL PURE, Unidos South OC, Los Cerritos Wetlands Land Trust, Rob Machado Foundation, Everytown Gun Control, Music Preserves, and Sea Legacy.

Vedder has only played one full set so far in 2023, at the Innings Festival in Tempe, Az., in February (he also appeared in February at a multi-artist Nashville benefit for late entertainer Leslie Jordan). As previously reported, Pearl Jam is working on a new album, which will be the follow-up to 2020’s Gigaton.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

