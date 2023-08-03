Grunge Supergroup 3rd Secret Keeps Grooving On ‘Queens’

3rd Secret, the Seattle supergroup featuring Pearl Jam/Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Void’s Bubba DuPree, and Giants in the Trees’ Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye, has unveiled a live-in-the-studio performance of “Queens,” from its recently released second album, the aptly named 2nd 3rd Secret.

That project quietly appeared in June on the heels of the group’s 2022 self-titled debut. The material was written collaboratively, with nearly every song credited to a different combination of 3rd Secret’s members.

“Queens” is a measured rocker with splashes of the unconventional guitar work for which Thayil was known in Soundgarden. It was filmed earlier this month at Seattle’s Avast Studios and finds Novoselic playing a bass adorned by a vintage Nirvana sticker.