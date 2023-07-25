Instagram Facebook Twitter
5 Albums I Can't Live Without: Charlie Hall of The War on Drugs
Pleasure Pill
Pleasure Pill's Timeless Pop Rock Is Destined for Stadium Success
News Of The Day – 7/25

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s all you need to know:

System of a Down’s Serj Tankian drafted an open letter urging international aid intervention amid a worsening humanitarian crisis in the Caucasus territory Nagorno-Karabagh.

Mitski has a new single coming tomorrow (July 26), ahead of her next album, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We.

The late Tony Bennett’s improbable late-career creative and personal relationship with Lady Gaga will be chronicled in September in the Paramount+ documentary, The Lady and the Legend.

Legendary goth drummers Lol Tolhurst of the Cure and Budgie of Sioxsie & the Banshees have recorded an album with producer Garret “Jacknife” Lee under the moniker Los Angeles. James Murphy guests on the first single, and the Edge and Isaac Brock appear on the trio’s self-titled debut.

Devo’s “Farewell Tour celebrating 50 Years of De-Evolution” has added a run of November west coast dates, which will be preceded Sept. 22-23 by the band’s DEVOtional 2023 Fan Convention in Cleveland.

Sturgill Simpson’s cover of Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers’ 1979 country chart-topper “All the Gold in California” is now on streaming services, following his a cappella rendition of the song in the latest episode of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones.

On the heels of announcing its first show since 1996 in Washington, D.C., for the Black Cat’s 30th anniversary party in September, Velocity Girl will also play Sept. 30 at New York’s Bowery Ballroom.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

