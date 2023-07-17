After nearly seven years, Explosions in the Sky is back with a new album. Titled End, the collection consists of seven songs and will be released on Sept. 15 through Temporary Residence Ltd. Despite calling the album End, this isn’t it for the quartet. Instead, the band says, the album is inspired by darkness, which ultimately became a rumination on life itself.

“Our starting point was the concept of an ending—death, or the end of a friendship or relationship,” the band said in a statement. “Every song comes from a story, or an idea one of us has had that we’ve all expanded on and made its own world. Maybe it’s our nature, but we kept feeling that the album title was ultimately open to a lot more interpretation—the end of a thing or a time can mean a stop, but it can also mean a beginning, and what happens after one thing ends might pale in comparison to what it becomes next.”

The album’s first single, “Ten Billion People,” is out now.

Explosions in the Sky will hit the road beginning on the album’s release date with a show in Houston. The tour concludes on Nov. 20 in Madrid.

Explosions in the Sky End tracklisting:

1. Ten Billion People

2. Moving On

3. Loved Ones

4. Peace or Quiet

5. All Mountains

6. The Fight

7. It’s Never Going To Stop

Explosions in the Sky 2023 fall tour dates:

Sep 15 – The Lawn at White Oak Music – Houston, TX

Sep 16 – South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX

Sep 18 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

Sep 19 – The Eastern – Atlanta, GA

Sep 21 – The Pageant – St. Louis, MO

Sep 22 – The Admiral Theater – Omaha, NE

Sep 23 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

Sep 25 – The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL

Sep 26 – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI

Sep 28 – Agora Theater – Cleveland, OH

Sep 29 – Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA

Sep 30 – College Street Music Hall – New Haven, CT

Oct 1 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA

Oct 3 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

Oct 5 – Kings Theatre – Brooklyn, NY

Nov 6 – Vicar Street – Dublin, IE

Nov 7 – Albert Hall – Manchester, UK

Nov 8 – Troxy – London, UK

Nov 9 – Ancienne Belgique – Brussels, BE

Nov 11 – De Roma – Antwerp, BE

Nov 13 – Tivoli Vredenberg Grote Zaal – Utrecht, NL

Nov 14 – Astra – Berlin, DE

Nov 15 – Kantine – Koln, DE

Nov 17 – Bataclan – Paris, FR

Nov 18 – L’Epicerie Moderne – Lyon, FR

Nov 19 – Sala Razzmatazz – Barcelona, SP

Nov 20 – La Riviera – Madrid, SP