Watch Eminem Join Ed Sheeran For Two Songs At Detroit Show

In something of a reprise of their November 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony collaboration, Eminem made an unannounced hometown appearance last night (July 15) during Ed Sheeran’s concert at Detroit’s Ford Field.

Eighteen songs into the show, Sheeran told the audience he’d rehearsed Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” earlier in the day and then began playing it solo with the caveat, “we’ll see how it goes.” Halfway through, the rapper himself appeared from the side of the stage to join in on the fun.

After finishing “Lose Yourself,” Sheeran admitted Eminem “was gonna come out and do one song, but I said, you can’t come out in Detroit and just do one song. Do you want another song?” The pair then launched into “Stan,” with Sheeran handling the vocal parts originally sampled from “Dido” on the 2000 track about a mentally unstable fan.

“Detroit, I missed you!,” Eminem said before exiting, a reference to the fact that the artist has rarely performed live since the conclusion of his 2019 Rapture tour. His latest album, Music To Be Murdered By, was released in 2020, although he brought forth three new songs on the 2022 greatest hits set Curtain Call 2.

Prior to their team-up on “Stan” at the Rock Hall induction, Sheeran sang on the song “River” from Eminem’s 2017 album Revival, while Eminem dropped by on “Remember the Name” from Sheeran’s 2019 collection No.6 Collaborations Project.

Sheeran’s tour in support of his latest album, Subtract, resumes next weekend in Nashville.