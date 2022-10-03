Ed Sheeran Returning to North American Stadiums in 2023

Ed Sheeran will be back in North American stadiums for the first time in five years next spring and summer as part of the + – = ÷ x Tour, which will kick off May 6 in Arlington, Tex., and run through Sept. 23 in Inglewood, Calif. Khalid and Russ will support, with Dylan, Cat Burns, Maisie Peters and Rosa Linn serving as rotating openers.

Sheeran’s most recent European tour drew more than 3 million people. The artist is on the road in support of his 2021 album =, a worldwide No. 1 hit that spawned the chart-topping singles “Bad Habits” and “Shivers.” Sheeran will make the rounds on U.S. TV later this month with appearances on CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (Oct. 14) and ABC’s Good Morning America (Oct. 14).

In other news, Sheeran will face trial in another copyright lawsuit involving Marvin Gaye’s classic “Let’s Get It On,” which plaintiffs Structured Asset Sales allege was infringed in Sheeran’s song “Thinking Out Loud.” A previous suit over the song brought by the estate of “Let’s Get It On” songwriter Ed Townshend is pending.

Here are Ed Sheeran’s North American tour dates:

May 6: Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium)

May 13: Houston (NRG Stadium)

May 20: Tampa, Fla. (Raymond James Stadium)

May 27: Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

June 3: Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field)

June 10: East Rutherford, N.J. (MetLife Stadium)

June 17: Toronto (Rogers Centre)

June 24: Landover, Md. (FedEx Field)

July 1: Foxoborough, Mass. (Gillette Stadium)

July 8: Pittsburgh (Acrisure Stadium)

July 15: Detroit (Ford Field)

July 22: Nashville (Nissan Stadium)

July 29: Chicago (Soldier Field)

Aug. 5: Kansas City, Mo. (GEMA Field at Arrowhead Stadium)

Aug. 12: Minneapolis (U.S. Bank Stadium)

Aug. 19: Denver (Empower Field at Mile High)

Aug. 26: Seattle (Lumen Field)

Sept. 2: Vancouver (BC Place)

Sept. 9: Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium)

Sept. 16: Santa Clara, Calif. (Levi’s Stadium)

Sept. 23: Inglewood, Calif. (SoFi Stadium)