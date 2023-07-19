Dogstar Announces First Album In 23 Years, Plots Tour

Last night, Dogstar played its first proper headlining show in more than two decades at the Roxy in West Hollywood. After teasing for a few months that it had bigger plans for 2023, the band today (July 19) announced it has a new album on the way.

Titled Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, the 12-song project will be released on the band’s Dillon Street Records on Oct. 6. The first single is “Everything Turns Around.” Check out the video for it below.

The band, which features singer Bret Domrose, drummer Robert Mailhouse, and bassist Keanu Reeves, also announced a robust international touring schedule for the rest of the year, beginning Aug. 10 in Hermosa Beach, Ca.

“We are so excited to re-introduce Dogstar with our new single ‘Everything Turns Around.’ It feels like a fun summer song to us,” the band says of the single. “It has an uplifting message and a positive vibe that hopefully makes your day a little bit lighter. It’s one of our favorite songs to play live and can’t wait to share it on our upcoming tour.”

In May, Dogstar made its live return as a last-minute addition to the BottleRock festival lineup. In its 1990s heyday, the trio opened for the likes of David Bowie and Bon Jovi, but its last show prior to BottleRock was in Japan in 2002.

Dogstar Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees tracklisting:

Blonde

How The Story Ends

Everything Turns Around

Overhang

Dillon Street

Lily

Lust

Glimmer

Sunrise

Sleep

Upside

Breach

Dogstar 2023 tour dates:

August 10 Hermosa Beach, CA Saint Rocke

August 11 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

August 12 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl

August 15 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

August 17 Denver, CO Marquis Theatre

August 18 Boulder, CO The Fox Theatre

August 19 Aspen, CO Belly Up

August 22 Napa, CA Uptown Theatre

August 23 Menlo Park, CA The Guild Theatre

August 24 San Luis Obispo, CA Fremont Theater

August 26 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall

August 27 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up

August 28 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

September 5 Osaka, JPN Zepp Namba

September 6 Yokohama, JPN KT Zepp

September 7 Yokohama, JPN KT Zepp

November 30 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour

December 3 San Francisco, CA The Great American Music Hall

December 5 Sacramento, CA Crest Theatre

December 7 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

December 8 Detroit, MI The Majestic Theatre

December 9 Toronto, ON Lee’s Palace

December 11 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

December 12 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

December 14 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

December 15 Washington, DC The Howard Theatre

December 16 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

December 18 Charlotte, NC The Underground

December 19 Atlanta, GA Center Stage

December 20 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl