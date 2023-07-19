Dogstar Announces First Album In 23 Years, Plots Tour

Last night, Dogstar played its first proper headlining show in more than two decades at the Roxy in West Hollywood. After teasing for a few months that it had bigger plans for 2023, the band today (July 19) announced it has a new album on the way.
Titled Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, the 12-song project will be released on the band’s Dillon Street Records on Oct. 6. The first single is “Everything Turns Around.” Check out the video for it below.
The band, which features singer Bret Domrose, drummer Robert Mailhouse, and bassist Keanu Reeves, also announced a robust international touring schedule for the rest of the year, beginning Aug. 10 in Hermosa Beach, Ca.
“We are so excited to re-introduce Dogstar with our new single ‘Everything Turns Around.’ It feels like a fun summer song to us,” the band says of the single. “It has an uplifting message and a positive vibe that hopefully makes your day a little bit lighter. It’s one of our favorite songs to play live and can’t wait to share it on our upcoming tour.”
In May, Dogstar made its live return as a last-minute addition to the BottleRock festival lineup. In its 1990s heyday, the trio opened for the likes of David Bowie and Bon Jovi, but its last show prior to BottleRock was in Japan in 2002.
Dogstar Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees tracklisting:
Blonde
How The Story Ends
Everything Turns Around
Overhang
Dillon Street
Lily
Lust
Glimmer
Sunrise
Sleep
Upside
Breach
Dogstar 2023 tour dates:
August 10 Hermosa Beach, CA Saint Rocke
August 11 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom
August 12 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl
August 15 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
August 17 Denver, CO Marquis Theatre
August 18 Boulder, CO The Fox Theatre
August 19 Aspen, CO Belly Up
August 22 Napa, CA Uptown Theatre
August 23 Menlo Park, CA The Guild Theatre
August 24 San Luis Obispo, CA Fremont Theater
August 26 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall
August 27 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up
August 28 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory
September 5 Osaka, JPN Zepp Namba
September 6 Yokohama, JPN KT Zepp
September 7 Yokohama, JPN KT Zepp
November 30 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour
December 3 San Francisco, CA The Great American Music Hall
December 5 Sacramento, CA Crest Theatre
December 7 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall
December 8 Detroit, MI The Majestic Theatre
December 9 Toronto, ON Lee’s Palace
December 11 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg
December 12 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
December 14 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts
December 15 Washington, DC The Howard Theatre
December 16 Norfolk, VA The NorVa
December 18 Charlotte, NC The Underground
December 19 Atlanta, GA Center Stage
December 20 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl