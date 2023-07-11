Instagram Facebook Twitter
Donna Missal
Donna Missal Survived the Pandemic and Getting Dropped to Release Her Best Album Yet
Merry Prankster George Walker plays a kazoo taped to an axe in front of a multicolored psychedelic painted backdrop.
THIS IS AMERICA: Twilight of a Merry Prankster
Taylor Swift Speak Now Taylor's Version
Taylor Swift Reimagines Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) With an Emo Twist

boygenius Hitting Madison Square Garden, Hollywood Bowl On Fall Tour

Indie supergroup will first tour Europe throughout August
boygenius performing on June 4, 2023, in Stanford, Ca. (photo: Steve Jennings / Getty Images).

boygenius, the trio consisting of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker, will visit such iconic venues as New York’s Madison Square Garden (Oct. 2) and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl (Oct. 31) on a brief run of fall dates in support of its debut album, the record.

The new itinerary will augment a robust 2023 touring schedule which has already seen the group play Coachella and co-headline the just-concluded inaugural Re:SET concert series. Palehound, Samia, MUNA, 100 gecs, and Sloppy Jane will support on various dates.

Beforehand, boygenius has a short west coast tour on tap in late July and early August, which will be followed by a two-week European jaunt beginning Aug. 11 in Oslo. The first single from the record, “Not Strong Enough,” has spent eight weeks at No. 1 on U.S. AAA radio stations, the longest-running such streak of the calendar year.

Here are boygenius’ fall tour dates:

Taylor Swift, Ice Spice

Also Read

Taylor Swift Joined By Jack Antonoff, Ice Spice At First Of Three NY-Area Shows

Sept. 25: Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall !
Sept. 28: New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl !
Sept. 30: Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann ~
Oct. 2: New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden =
Oct. 31: Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

! with Palehound
~ with Samia
= with MUNA
* with 100 gecs and Sloppy Jane

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

more from spin

L'eclair
News

Swiss Instrumentalists L’eclair Sign With Innovative Leisure Ahead Of Summer Tour

Depeche Mode
News

News of the Day – 7/11

Farm Aid co-founders Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, and Neil Young
News

Farm Aid Returning To Indianapolis With Neil Young, Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top