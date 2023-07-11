boygenius Hitting Madison Square Garden, Hollywood Bowl On Fall Tour

boygenius, the trio consisting of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker, will visit such iconic venues as New York’s Madison Square Garden (Oct. 2) and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl (Oct. 31) on a brief run of fall dates in support of its debut album, the record.

The new itinerary will augment a robust 2023 touring schedule which has already seen the group play Coachella and co-headline the just-concluded inaugural Re:SET concert series. Palehound, Samia, MUNA, 100 gecs, and Sloppy Jane will support on various dates.

Beforehand, boygenius has a short west coast tour on tap in late July and early August, which will be followed by a two-week European jaunt beginning Aug. 11 in Oslo. The first single from the record, “Not Strong Enough,” has spent eight weeks at No. 1 on U.S. AAA radio stations, the longest-running such streak of the calendar year.

Here are boygenius’ fall tour dates:

Sept. 25: Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall !

Sept. 28: New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl !

Sept. 30: Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann ~

Oct. 2: New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden =

Oct. 31: Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

! with Palehound

~ with Samia

= with MUNA

* with 100 gecs and Sloppy Jane