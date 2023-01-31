LCD Soundsystem, boygenius, Steve Lacy Headlining Innovative Re:SET Festival

LCD Soundsystem, boygenius, Steve Lacy will headline the inaugural Re:SET Festival this summer, a new AEG property that will visit 12 different cities with each of those acts curating their own lineup on their own day. Re:SET begins June 2 with shows in three unique California locales and wraps June 24 in Columbus, OH., Nashville, and Chicago.

LCD Soundsystem’s edition will also feature Jamie xx, IDLES, Big Freedia, and L’Rain, while boygenius will be joined by Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange. The Steve Lacy-led incarnation includes James Blake, Toro y Moi, and Fousheé.

“We challenged ourselves to conceive an event that would give both the artists and the fans a different

experience,” says AEG Presents President of Global Touring and Talent Gary Gersh. “At the end of the day, they both want the same thing: great locations, incredible sound, fantastic sight lines, and the best local options for food and drinks. Re:SET is a very fairly priced, artist-driven weekend where you can hang with friends and enjoy an evening of amazing music.”

Ticket registration is open today (Jan. 31) by clicking here, with various pre-sales starting Feb. 7. The tour is partnering with Propeller for philanthropic initiatives in each city, and fans can take action in advance to win a trip to any show of their choice.

Re:SET extends AEG’s lucrative existing partnership with LCD Soundsystem, which includes a yearly 20-show residency at New York’s Brooklyn Steel in November and December. boygenius, comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Davus, will be touring in support of its upcoming debut full-length, the record. For Lacy, Re:SET will comprise his biggest headlining shows to date; the artist is up for four Grammys this weekend for his 2022 album Gemini Rights.

Here are the Re:SET Festival tour dates:

June 2:

LCD Soundsystem: Bay Area, CA. (Frost Amphitheater at Stanford)

boygenius: San Diego (Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium)

Steve Lacy: Pasadena, CA. (Brookside at the Rose Bowl)

June 3:

LCD Soundsystem: San Diego (Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium)

boygenius: Pasadena, CA. (Brookside at the Rose Bowl)

Steve Lacy: Bay Area, CA. (Frost Amphitheater at Stanford)

June 4:

LCD Soundsystem: Pasadena, CA. (Brookside at the Rose Bowl)

boygenius: Bay Area, CA. (Frost Amphitheater at Stanford)

Steve Lacy: San Diego (Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium)

June 9:

LCD Soundsystem: New Orleans (Festival Grounds at City Park)

boygenius: Dallas (Texas Trust CU Theatre Grounds)

Steve Lacy: Atlanta (Central Park)

June 10:

LCD Soundsystem: Atlanta (Central Park)

boygenius: New Orleans (Festival Grounds at City Park)

Steve Lacy: Dallas (Texas Trust CU Theatre Grounds)

June 11:

LCD Soundsystem: Dallas (Texas Trust CU Theatre Grounds)

boygenius: Atlanta (Central Park)

Steve Lacy: New Orleans (Festival Grounds at City Park)

June 16:

LCD Soundsystem: Forest Hills, N.Y. (Forest Hills Tennis Stadium)

boygenius: Columbia, MD. (Merriweather Post Pavilion)

Steve Lacy: Boston (The Stage at Suffolk Downs)

June 17:

LCD Soundsystem: Boston (The Stage at Suffolk Downs)

boygenius: Forest Hills, N.Y. (Forest Hills Tennis Stadium)

Steve Lacy: Columbia, MD. (Merriweather Post Pavilion)

June 18:

LCD Soundsystem: Columbia, MD. (Merriweather Post Pavilion)

boygenius: Boston (The Stage at Suffolk Downs)

Steve Lacy: orest Hills, N.Y. (Forest Hills Tennis Stadium)

June 23:

LCD Soundsystem: Nashville (Great Lawn in Centennial Park)

boygenius: Columbus, OH. (KEMBA Live!)

Steve Lacy: Chicago (Riis Park)

June 24:

LCD Soundsystem: Columbus, OH. (KEMBA Live!)

boygenius: Chicago (Riis Park)

Steve Lacy: Nashville (Great Lawn in Centennial Park)

June 25:

LCD Soundsystem: Chicago (Riis Park)

boygenius: Nashville (Great Lawn in Centennial Park)

Steve Lacy: Columbus, OH. (KEMBA Live!)