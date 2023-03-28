boygenius Expands Summer Tour Plans

boygenius, the trio consisting of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker, has expanded its touring plans for 2023. Beyond a previously announced appearance on the inaugural Re:SET concert series beginning June 2 in California, the group has added a handful of North American shows through Aug. 5 at Red Rocks outside Denver.

A previously announced European touring leg begins Aug. 11 at Oslo’s Øya Festival and will wrap at Edinburgh’s Connect Festival on Aug. 27. Carly Rae Jepsen, Broken Social Scene, Bartees Strange, Claud, and Illuminati Hotties will open the non-Re:SET North American dates, while MUNA and Ethel Cain will support in Europe.

boygenius will return to live duty with an April 12 Coachella warmup show in Pomona, Ca., before playing both weekends of the Indio-based festival. The group’s debut full-length, The Record, arrives Friday (March 31).

Bridgers, Dacus, and Baker surprised South by Southwest-bound fans on March 14 at Austin International Airport by playing a pop-up show in the baggage claim area.

boygenius 2023 tour dates:

North American Tour Dates:

April 12 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

April 15 – Indio, CA – Coachella Music & Arts Festival

April 22 – Indio, CA – Coachella Music & Arts Festival

June 2 – San Diego, CA – Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium !

June 3 – Los Angeles, CA – Brookside at the Rosebowl !

June 4 – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater at Stanford !

June 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre *

June 8 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall *

June 9 – Dallas, TX – Texas Trust CU Theater Grounds !

June 10 – New Orleans, LA – City Park !

June 11 – Atlanta, GA – Central Park !

June 13 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena *

June 14 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

June 16 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion !

June 17 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium !

June 18 – Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs !

June 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE +

June 21 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^+

June 23 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live! Festival !

June 24 – Chicago, IL – Riis Park !

June 25 – Nashville, TN – Centennial Park !

July 28 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheater % =

July 29 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre % =

July 30 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater % =

Aug. 1 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater =

Aug. 2 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden =

Aug. 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Library Square =

Aug. 5 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre =

! Re:SET Concert Series with Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange

* Support from Bartees Strange

^ Support from Broken Social Scene

% Support from Carly Rae Jepsen

+ Support from Claud

= Support from Illuminati Hotties

European Dates

Aug. 11 – Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival

Aug. 12 – Gothenburg, SE – Way Out West

Aug. 13 – Copenhagen, DK – KB Hallen &

Aug. 15 – Berlin, DE – Verti Music Hall &

Aug. 16 – Cologne, DE – Palladium &

Aug. 18 – Hasselt, BE – Pukkelpop Festival

Aug. 19 – Biddinghuizen, NL – Lowlands Festival

Aug. 20 – London, UK – Gunnersbury Park & ~

Aug. 22 – Halifax, UK – Piece Hall ~ *SOLD OUT*

Aug. 23 – Halifax, UK – Piece Hall ~

Aug. 24 – Kingston Upon Thames, UK – Banquet Records Outstore at PRYZM Kingston *SOLD OUT*

Aug. 25 – Saint-Cloud, FR – Rock en Seine

Aug. 27 – Edinburgh, Scotland – Connect Festival

& Support from MUNA

~ Support from Ethel Cain