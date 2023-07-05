Instagram Facebook Twitter
,

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Joe Elliott of Def Leppard

(Credit: Brian Rasic/WireImage)

Name Joe Elliott

Best known for Pretending to be a rockstar for 46 years…

Current city Copenhagen, Denmark

Really want to be in  Copenhagen, Denmark getting ready to rock the locals…

Joe Elliott

Excited about Rocking the locals…

My current music collection has a lot of Variety.

And a little bit of New rubbish that’ll get heard once and once only.

Preferred format Love the idea/smell/nostalgia of vinyl, but you can’t listen to it on the treadmill/airplane rides can you?!

 

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

 

1

Mott, Mott The Hoople

Caught me (and my mates) at the right time. Great songs and (finally for them) great production.

 

2

The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, David Bowie

I had to pick one, but it could’ve been Aladdin Saneor Diamond Dogsor Low… his entire career is mind-blowingly influential.

 

3

Ian Hunter, Ian Hunter

Ian’s songwriting, Ronno’s [Mick Ronson’s] playing, everything about it makes me want to play it every day.

 

4

Everything by The Beatles, The Beatles

Come ON!!! You want me to pick one?!

 

5

Every other album I own, Every artist including all of those above

Stones, Who, Rod, Kinks, Queen, Pistols, Clash, Miles Davis, Tom Waits, Kate Bush, Peter Gabriel, Foo Fighters… You don’t have enough paper and ink…

Liza Lentini

