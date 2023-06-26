Olivia Rodrigo Announces Sophomore Album GUTS

Olivia Rodrigo drove into the hearts and minds of Gen X and Gen Z with her runaway single “Drivers License,” her debut album and covers that paid tribute to the rockers of the past, not to mention a Best New Artist win at the Grammys in 2022 Today, Rodrigo shared her plan to build on that runaway success by announcing her second album. GUTS will be released on Sept. 8 through Interscope. Rodrigo once again teamed with Daniel Nigro, who produced SOUR.

“For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” Rodrigo said. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20—it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

The album’s first single, “Vampire,” will be released this Friday, June 30.

In addition to her Best New Artist win, she also took home Grammys for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance. Rodrigo had two No. 1 hits with “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U.” SOUR went platinum four times in the U.S.