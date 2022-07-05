Watch Olivia Rodrigo Cover ’90s Hit ‘Torn’ at a Manchester Dive Bar

On the heels of her blazing debut performance at the Glastonbury Festival, Olivia Rodrigo swung by Manchester’s Bunny Jackson’s and surprised the dive bar’s patrons with a cover of Ednaswap’s “Torn,” popularized by Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia in the late ’90s.

“I’m dead sober,” the “Driver’s License” star said before tackling the song on Sunday night (July 3), adding that her drummer put her up to the stunt: “Hayley’s making me do this.”

Rodrigo performed “Torn” in between a local cover band’s set, according to a post from drummer Oliver James on Twitter. He wrote: “Why yes Olivia Rodrigo, of course you can turn up at Bunny Jacksons on a bloody Sunday evening and play a song for a laugh before our 3rd set.” Adding, “mate, it was wild. They just showed up after playing the arena and her TM asked to jump on between our sets! They were all very lovely.”

Rodrigo hasn’t squeezed “Torn” into her full live set lists as of yet, but she has been regularly performing covers on tour, including Veruca Salt’s “Seether,” Avril Lavigne’s “Complicated” and No Doubt’s “Just a Girl.”

The artist’s Sour tour wraps July 7 in London.