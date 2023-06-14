News of the Day – 6/14

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s what happened yesterday:

Paul McCartney couldn’t just let it be. Apparently there’s a final Beatles song on the way with an assist from AI.

The Grammys added three new categories ahead of its 2024 ceremony: Best Alternative Jazz Album, Best Pop Dance Recording, and Best African Music Performance.

Olivia Rodrigo will release a new song on June 30, which will be her first since Sour.

Palm is breaking up.

Guided by Voices will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a pair of concerts in Dayton on Sept. 1-2. Dinosaur Jr, Built To Spill, Heartless Bastards, Wednesday, and Kiwi Jr will perform at the shows. Los Lobos have announced tour dates celebrating their 50th Anniversary as a band, including at the Escalante Auditorium at James A. Garfield High School in East Los Angeles.

This fall, The 1975 will be hitting arenas across North America. The Cult are heading out on the road in October with Cold Cave.

Virginia jazz fusion outfit Butcher Brown released “I Can Say to You” featuring Vanisha Gould, the first single from its next album, Solar Music (Oct. 6, Concord Jazz).

The Hives shared “Countdown to Shutdown.” Deer Tick released its final song ahead of its album release this Friday. Killer Mike’s new album is also out this week and he previewed it with a track featuring Andre 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane.

A posthumous Sparklehorse album is on the way. Devandra Banhart is releasing a new album later this year and will be touring. Spoon’s Memory Release EP is out now.

Fleet Foxes shared covers of the Strokes’ “Under Control” and Joni Mitchell’s “Hejira.”

Fresh off the release of her sophomore album, Arlo Parks announced that she will be releasing a book of poetry.