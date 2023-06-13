The 1975 Announce North American Tour

The 1975 will be playing its biggest shows in North America this fall. Announced on Tuesday morning, the Still … at their very best tour will kick off on Sept. 26 in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center. The tour will see the band play venues like the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Tickets are available via Exclusive Fan Presale from Wednesday June 21st at 10 am local time, with tickets then on general sale on Friday June 23rd at 10 am local time.

Previously, it was announced that the 1975 would play at Lollapalooza and Outside Lands in August and Music Midtown in September.

The band is currently on tour in Europe and is heading to Asia in July.

It has been an eventful year for the band’s outspoken singer Matty Healy. He had a short-lived relationship with Taylor Swift and managed to get into in a spat with Noel Gallagher due to his insistence that the Oasis songwriter and his brother Liam get over their longstanding feud and reunite the band.

The 1975 – ‘Still … at their very best’ North America 2023 Tour Dates:

Tue 09/26/23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Thu 09/28/23 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Sat 09/30/23 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego

Mon 10/02/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Thu 10/05/23 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Sat 10/07/23 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Thu 10/12/23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Tue 10/17/23 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Wed 10/18/23 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Fri 10/20/23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sun 10/22/23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Mon 10/23/23 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Arena

Wed 10/25/23 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Thu 10/26/23 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Sat 10/28/23 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Tue 10/31/23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu 11/02/23 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fri 11/03/23 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Sun 11/05/23 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed 11/08/23 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri 11/10/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Well Fargo Arena

Sun 11/12/23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tue 11/14/23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri 11/17/23 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat 11/18/23 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon 11/20/23 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

Wed 11/22/23 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Sun 11/26/23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Mon 11/27/23 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena

Wed 11/29/23 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri 12/01/23 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sat 12/02/23 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena