The 1975 Announce North American Tour

The 1975 will be playing its biggest shows in North America this fall. Announced on Tuesday morning, the Still … at their very best tour will kick off on Sept. 26 in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center. The tour will see the band play venues like the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and New York City’s Madison Square Garden.
Tickets are available via Exclusive Fan Presale from Wednesday June 21st at 10 am local time, with tickets then on general sale on Friday June 23rd at 10 am local time.
Previously, it was announced that the 1975 would play at Lollapalooza and Outside Lands in August and Music Midtown in September.
The band is currently on tour in Europe and is heading to Asia in July.
It has been an eventful year for the band’s outspoken singer Matty Healy. He had a short-lived relationship with Taylor Swift and managed to get into in a spat with Noel Gallagher due to his insistence that the Oasis songwriter and his brother Liam get over their longstanding feud and reunite the band.
The 1975 – ‘Still … at their very best’ North America 2023 Tour Dates:
Tue 09/26/23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Thu 09/28/23 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Sat 09/30/23 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
Mon 10/02/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Thu 10/05/23 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
Sat 10/07/23 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Thu 10/12/23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Tue 10/17/23 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Wed 10/18/23 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Fri 10/20/23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Sun 10/22/23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Mon 10/23/23 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Arena
Wed 10/25/23 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Thu 10/26/23 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Sat 10/28/23 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Tue 10/31/23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Thu 11/02/23 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Fri 11/03/23 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Sun 11/05/23 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Wed 11/08/23 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Fri 11/10/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Well Fargo Arena
Sun 11/12/23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Tue 11/14/23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri 11/17/23 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Sat 11/18/23 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon 11/20/23 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens
Wed 11/22/23 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Sun 11/26/23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Mon 11/27/23 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena
Wed 11/29/23 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Fri 12/01/23 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Sat 12/02/23 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena