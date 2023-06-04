King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard Dons Drag For Pride Night Show In Rural Tennessee

Decked out in dresses, tops, lingerie, sun hats, and leggings found in the “Bonnaroo” section of a local Goodwill store, the members of King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard performed in drag last night (June 3) as part of a Pride Night celebration during the third of four shows at the Caverns in rural Pelham, Tn.

The move came just hours after a federal judge ruled as unconstitutional a Tennessee law banning drag shows in public or places where children could view them. The law has been roundly opposed by the music community in nearby Nashville and beyond, but as Gizzard guitarist Joey Walker told the crowd early in the show, “This ain’t no protest, baby. This is a celebration!”

Indeed, Gizzard utilized the moment to debut a third new song, “Witchcraft,” from its upcoming album PetroDragonic Apocalypse, following earlier premieres of “Gila Monster” and “Converge.” A snippet of the album’s opener, “Motor Spirit,” was also worked into the middle of the song “Gaia.”

“This is the first and last time you’ll ever see me onstage in shorts,” joked keyboardist Ambrose Kenny-Smith, who was wearing a red lingerie top underneath a purple suit jacket and skirt. “Take some mental notes.”

The Australian sextet will conclude its Caverns run with a rare acoustic set tomorrow, and is teasing on social media the Tuesday release of a Jason Galea-directed video for the new song “Dragon.” PetroDragonic Apocalypse will be released June 16, and will be followed five days later by Gizzard’s biggest-ever show in North America at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.