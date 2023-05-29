Instagram Facebook Twitter
King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard Debuts Thrashy New Song ‘Converge’ In Boston

Australian band’s upcoming album, ‘PetroDragonic Apocalypse,’ arrives June 16
Photo: Dannah Gottlieb

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard played their first U.S. show of the calendar year last night (May 28) at the Boston Calling festival and took the opportunity to debut “Converge,” a thrash-y, speedy rocker from its upcoming metal-driven album PetroDragonic Apocalypse or Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation.

Astute fans will notice a key riff in “Converge” which first appeared under the name “Uncolonised” on the group’s Demos Vol. 3 + 4 last year. It was revived during jamming sessions for the new material, prompting Gizzard frontman Stu Mackenzie to change its name on digital versions of the project moving forward.

On “Converge,” Mackenzie appears to be observing the ruins of earth from outer space, dovetailing with the upcoming album’s narrative of a planet overwhelmed by destruction: “Thank god for space and that I’m here / the vacuum black, the last frontier / grey snakes slither across country / magnetizing and converging.”

Gizzard’s 10-song set last night was stretched over nearly 90 minutes and was dominated by material showcasing the band’s heavier side, from “Evil Death Roll” and “Self-Immolate” to a closing mash-up of “Gaia” and fellow new song “Gila Monster.” The latter was stopped for several minutes while festival security searched for a missing teenage fan (she was thankfully found).

The group continues onto rural Tennessee next weekend for four shows at the Cavers in Pelham. One will consist of Gizzard’s first full acoustic set in many years.

PetroDragonic Apocalypse will be released on June 16.

