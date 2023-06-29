The Recording Academy has revealed all of the important dates for next year’s Grammys ceremony. It will take place on Feb. 4, 2024 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, air live on CBS, and stream on Paramount+.

As for the nominations, albums and songs released between Oct. 1, 2022 and Sept. 15, 2023 are eligible. The first round of voting takes place between Oct. 11-20. The final round of voting is Dec. 14-Jan. 4, 2024.

Earlier this month, the Recording Academy announced the addition of three categories to its 2024 show: best African music performance, best pop dance recording, and best alternative jazz album.

This year’s Grammys saw Beyonce win her record-setting 32nd award, while Harry Styles won album of the year for Harry’s House, Bonnie Raitt won song of the year, and Lizzo took home record of the year. Additionally, this year’s ceremony honored the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a widely praised performance that featured artists from across the genre’s history.