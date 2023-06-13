Instagram Facebook Twitter
Teri Gender Bender
Inside Teri Gender Bender’s Genre-Bending Solo Career
A Murky Shade Of Death: King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard Conjures A Heavy Metal Concept Album
Blur
Blur’s 10 Greatest Live Performances

Aly & AJ on the Gun Safety Pledge They Took on Tour

Pop-rock duo asked fans to inquire about “if there’s an unlocked gun in a house they’re living in or … visiting”
Aly & AJ; Photo Credit: David Gabriel

For their most recent tour, pop-rock act Aly & AJ partnered with Northwell Health to shine a light on gun education and safety.

“We were able to create this pledge with them so we could ask fans every night to take part in it,” Aly tells SPIN. “The pledge is really simple: It was basically just to commit to going home and asking if there’s an unlocked gun in the house they’re living in … or visiting. I feel like that’s just one really small step.”

While the singer knows asking such a question could be “scary” or “uncomfortable,” she believes such transparency is crucial: “I do believe it gets us one step further to ending this epidemic that we have around gun violence.”

“Obviously on top of that, we’d love to ban assault weapons, but that’s a whole other subject matter,” she continues. “At least we can focus on the fact that having a gun that’s properly stored [is] important. I do believe that gun owners and non-gun owners can agree to that. That’s where that whole mission really started for us.”

Also Read

Aly & AJ – “Good Love”

AJ elaborates on their personal connection to this topic, noting that the duo, along with their band and crew, “survived a mass shooting” while touring in April 2022.

“To me, knowing what we’ve been through and how it felt in that moment, and knowing that six people died on the street that night in Sacramento, is something we will never forget,” she says. “So we feel like it is our duty at this point to get on the front lines and start talking about change, and hopefully pushing things forward in the right direction.”

 

Subscribe to SPIN on YouTube and check out more videos from our SPIN IMPACT series in the playlist below:

 

 

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

READ ON

Impact

SYZYGY: Sean Ono Lennon and Connor Grant on the Legacy of Zack Rosen

Impact

Angel White on Finding Sustainability for His Mental Health

Impact

Jewel’s Metaverse of Healing

Impact

Travie McCoy on His ‘Poignant’ Meet-and-Greet Moment, Being a Role Model for Fans

more from spin

(Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)
News

News of the Day – 6/13

Blur
Decades of Sound

Blur’s 10 Greatest Live Performances

sigur ros
News

Sigur Ros Share First New Song in Seven Years

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top