Aly & AJ – “Good Love”

Pop sister duo and your former teen faves Aly & AJ have released “Good Love,” their first new song since making their return to music last year with the Ten Years EP. “Good Love” rides the same glittery, ’80s-inflected synth wave as the songs from Ten Years, with delicatly layered vocals and electronic flourishes backed by heavy gated reverb.

“We specifically wanted to release this song during Pride Month,” Aly & AJ told V Magazine, where “Good Love” premiered. “This song represents the feeling you get when you’ve waited long enough for the right kind of love. There’s a relief once you get it and all you want to do is embrace that feeling.”

Aly & AJ are currently on tour in support of their new material. Listen to “Good Love” below, and read Spin’s interview with Aly & AJ from last November on their long-awaited return to pop.

