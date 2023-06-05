5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Tad Doyle of TAD

Name Thomas Andrew Doyle a.k.a. Tad Doyle

Best known for Musically kicking ass and taking initials because I don’t have time to take names. Also, the bands, Hog Molly, and Brothers of the Sonic Cloth.

Current city Seattle, South of Heaven

Really want to be in Valhalla, and for the time being, right where I am now.

Excited about Scoring CARA with Black Octopus Productions and film director Hayden Hewitt, which could be described as a “different” kind of horror film. Also, scoring and sound design for director Michael Lavine’s The Dark Odyssey III, a stop-motion sci-fi film that will likely be two to three years in the making.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1.

Stand!, Sly and the Family Stone

One of the first albums that my older brother shared with me. This album has been my very favorite for almost as long as I have been alive. Stand! defies you to not have a smile on your face. The whole Sly and the Family Stone catalog has been burned into my psyche and has got me through some extremely dark times in my life. I would do anything in my human power for the members of this band if given the chance.

2.

Black Sabbath, Black Sabbath

This is another record that once I heard, I was forever changed. My older brother gave me this record for Christmas the year it came out. The fact that my mother was horrified that my brother gave this to me in front of the whole family, made me love it all the more without even hearing it yet. I probably have more hours spent with this record than even Black Sabbath themselves at this point. I spent thousands of hours listening and staring at the cover.

3.

In the Court of the Crimson King, King Crimson

I was way late to the party on this one. My wife Pegadeth mentioned KC and being one of many hundreds of bands that she loves. These people are all next-level musicians. The energy, emotion, and feel that they impart in the music is so amazing. A highlight for me is Greg Lake’s vocals and Emerson, Lake, and Palmer are super great, too.

4.

All the World’s a Stage, Rush

ATWAS is another vinyl record that I wore out from playing so many times. I have always been a fan of their music. What really makes it for me is the cross section of the songs that are on this live record. For me, 2112 was another instant classic. Drums were my second instrument so I was instantly a fan of Neil Peart’s playing. Another highlight for me was when Alex Lifeson showed up at a gig that my band TAD was playing opening for Primus.

5.

Edgard Varèse: The Complete Works, Edgard Varèse

This record was one of those…I loved right from the start and it kept being amazing to me with repeated listening. I felt the darkness and felt right at home in it. The textures and use of instruments in [untraditional] ways excited me. Hands down, Varèse’s use of silence and space is just super pleasing to me and I identify with this man on a personal level through his music. I believe that he was the first composer to use a synthesizer in his compositions. His use of percussion certainly set the stage for another all-time favorite of mine, Planet of the Apes soundtrack [composed] by Jerry Goldsmith.

Honorable mentions: AC/DC’s Powerageand Let There Be Rock. Judas Priest’s Sad Wings of Destiny, Yob’s The Great Cessation. Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention, One Size Fits All. Sex Pistols Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols.