Instagram Facebook Twitter
Dave Cobb
Dave Cobb and the Subtle Science of Producing Your Favorite Records
That Mexican OT
That Mexican OT Is Rolling
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Boy George

,

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Boy George

(Credit: Dean Stocking)

Name  Boy George

Best known for Music, being an LGBTQ+ trailblazer and someone who wears hats!

Current city  Shoreditch, London

Really want to be in On a yacht on the Amalfi coast eating cacio e pepe.

Also Read

Boy George Biopic Karma Chameleon to Start Filming in Summer 2021

Excited about Culture Club are special guests of Rod Stewart, which I’m very excited about as I’ve been a fan since I was a kid and it’s our first stadium gig.  I’m also excited about my art exhibition in Copenhagen in June. Additionally, I’m looking forward to kicking off our The Let It Go Show North American tour in July featuring Howard Jones and Berlin.

My current music collection has a lot of It’s very eclectic. I don’t have a lane whether it comes to listening or making music.

And a little bit of  I’m a rock ‘n roll techo reggae hippy!

Preferred format Vinyl because I love the sound.

 

 

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

 

1.
Desire, Bob Dylan

 

It’s a very emotional and personal album that he wrote for his wife Sara and there are so many tracks on it that I love.

2.
Hunky Dory, David Bowie

 

Bowie is most experimental and avant-garde. He sings about Bob Dylan and Andy Warhol on this album so I learnt a lot about other artists through listening to this album like Dylan and Warhol.

3.
Court & Spark, Joni Mitchell

 

This album has one of my favorite songs “Car on a Hill” which I’ve listened to many times waiting for boyfriends to arrive.

4.
Witch Witch Witch, Leslie Winer

 

It’s one of the world’s best-kept secrets. She’s an American Beat Poet.

5.
Low, David Bowie

 

When this came out it just blew my mind the way the songs were arranged, the production and sound of the drums.

To learn more about Culture Club’s summer tour or to purchase tickets, visit their website.

Liza Lentini

Liza Lentini

Share This

tags:

,

more from spin

Travis Scott
News

Travis Scott Won’t Face Criminal Charges In Astroworld Fan Deaths

(Credit: Kylie Fitts)
Artists in the Dark

Saxophonist Leah Concialdi Rocks Both Sides of the Industry Coin

Lucero
Interviews

Lucero Is Still the Country-Punk Band to Beat

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top