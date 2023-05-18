Weezer kicked out the (acoustic) jams yesterday (May 17) in support of striking Hollywood writers during a brief performance on the Paramount Pictures lot in Los Angeles, with group members Rivers Cuomo, Brian Bell, and Scott Shriner playing “Buddy Holly” and “Beverly Hills.”

Writers in the picket line could be heard singing along to the performance, which came three weeks into a strike that shut down film and TV productions nationwide. Weezer’s surprise performance followed members of Imagine Dragons playing impromptu last week for striking writers outside of Netflix’s offices in Hollywood.

Weezer is gearing up for a 30-date summer tour on June 4 in Huntsville, Al. Billed as Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip, the trek will feature opening sets by three different combinations of two bands each: Modest Mouse and Momma, Future Islands and Joyce Manor, Spoon and White Reaper.