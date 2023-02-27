Weezer Touring With Modest Mouse, Spoon, White Reaper and More This Summer

Fresh off an appearance last weekend at Arizona’s Innings Fest, Weezer has announced a 30-date summer tour that kicks off on June 4 in Huntsville, Al. Billed as Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip, the trek will feature opening sets by three different combinations of two bands each: Modest Mouse and Momma, Future Islands and Joyce Manor, Spoon and White Reaper.

Last year, Weezer was slated to play a string of shows on Broadway before pulling the plug on the residency “due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses.”

Also in 2022, the group released four EPs for each season (the project was called SZNZ) at the beginning of winter, spring, summer, and fall. The last time Weezer toured extensively was as part of the Hella Mega Tour with Green Day and Fall Out Boy in 2021.

Here are Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip tour dates:

June 4: Huntsville, Al. (Orion Amphitheater) *

June 6: Irving, Tx. (Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory) *

June 8: Austin, Tx. (Germania Insurance Amphitheater) *

June 10: Oklahoma City (Zoo Amphitheatre) *

June 11: Bonner Springs, Ks. (Azrua Amphitheater) *

June 13: Minneapolis (Armory) *

June 14: Madison, Wi. (Breese Stevens Field) *

June 16: Cuyahoga Falls, Oh. (Blossom Music Center) *

June 18: Clarkston, Mi. (Pine Knob) *

June 23: Columbia, Md. (Merriweather Post Pavilion) ^

June 24: Charlotte, N.C. (PNC Music Pavilion) ^

June 25: Alpharetta, Ga. (Ameris Bank Amphitheatre) ^

June 27: Philadelphia (TD Pavilion at the Mann) ^

June 28: Bridgeport, Ct. (Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater) ^

June 30: Bangor, Me. (Maine Savings Amphitheater) ^

July 1: Worcester, Ma. (Palladium Outdoors) ^

July 3: Canandaigua, N.Y. (CMAC) ^

July 4: Toronto (Budweiser Stage) ^

July 9: Gary, In. (Hard Rock Casino – Joyce Manor only)

July 11: Pittsburgh (Stage AE) ^

July 13: Queens, N.Y. (Forest Hills Tennis Stadium) ^

Aug. 20: Auburn, Wa. (White River Amphitheatre) #

Aug. 22: Bend, Or. (Hayden Homes Amphitheatre) #

Aug. 24: Berkeley, Ca. (Greek Theatre) #

Aug. 27: Manga, Ut. (The Great Saltair) #

Aug. 28: Englewood, Co. (Fiddler’s Green) #

Aug. 30: Phoenix (Arizona Financial Theatre) #

Sept. 1: Las Vegas (Zappos Theater) #

Sept. 2: Irvine, Ca. (Fivepoint Amphitheatre) #

Sept. 3: San Diego (Gallagher Square at Petco Park) #

* = w/ Modest Mouse and Momma

^ = w/ Future Islands and Joyce Manor

# = w/ Spoon and White Reaper