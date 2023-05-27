Instagram Facebook Twitter
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - MAY 26: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at MetLife Stadium on May 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour continues rolling with special surprises and unexpected guests. The latest included appearances from longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff and recent cohort Ice Spice as the tour touched down at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium for the first of three shows last night (May 26).

Jersey’s own Antonoff, who first began working with Swift on the 2013 track “Sweeter Than Fiction,” came out for the “Surprise Songs” part of the set to deliver the reputation track “Getaway Car.” While introducing him, Swift shared, “He’s one of my best friends and we’ve worked together a number of years … he’s a family member at this point.”

The massive 45-song performance also found opening act Phoebe Bridgers appearing with Swift for “Nothing New” and then ended with another big surprise, as rapper Ice Spice joined Swift to deliver their live debut of their brand new remix of “Karma.” The two also gave a first look at the song’s celestial-inspired music video, which was shown to the MetLife Stadium crowd just ahead of officially debuting online at midnight. See it below.

The Ice Spice “Karma” remix was just released yesterday morning as part of Swift’s deluxe Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition) album, which also includes new takes on “Hits Different” as well as the Lana Del Rey collaboration “Snow on the Beach.”

Taylor Swift

Also Read

Hear Taylor Swift’s Two Reworked Midnights Tracks With Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey

The New Jersey crowd also had the first chance to obtain a special CD edition of the album with the previously unreleased Midnights outtake “You’re Losing Me.” In the same post, Swift gushed about working with Ice Spice on her latest material, saying, “I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch.”

The Eras Tour continues at MetLife Stadium tonight and tomorrow.

Selena Fragassi

Selena Fragassi

