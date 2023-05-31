Instagram Facebook Twitter
Queens of the Stone Age Release Simmering Single, ‘Carnavoyeur’

It’s the second single from upcoming album ‘In Times New Roman..’
Photo: Andreas Neumann

Queens of the Stone Age have released the second single from its upcoming album In Times New Roman.., and the simmering, string-tinged “Carnavoyeur” offers a nice sonic contrast to its noisier, heavier predecessor, “Emotion Sickness.”

The track is accompanied by a lyric video from Juliet Bryant, who has previously worked with Beck, Death Cab for Cutie, and the War on Drugs. As previously reported, In Times New Roman.. will be released June 16 by Matador. QOTSA debuted a third new song, “Negative Space,” during its performance on Sunday at the Boston Calling festival.

On the eve of the new album’s release, the Josh Homme-led band will host “Midnight Club” listening parties at record stores and pubs in 23 different countries, featuring giveaways, exclusive and autographed merchandise, and the chance to win tickets to future shows.

After playing live for the first time in five years last weekend, Queens of the Stone Age will spend most of the summer on tour in Europe, starting July 16 at the Southside Festival in Neuhausen, Germany.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

