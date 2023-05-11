Instagram Facebook Twitter
Josie Cotton: ‘They Called Johnny Are You Queer? A Blues Song for Teenage Girls’
On Altın Gün’s Aşk, Traditional Turkish Folk Meets Modern-Day Psychedelic Bliss
The Future of Hardcore Punk Lies In This Crowd-Surfing Seven Year Old

Queens Of The Stone Age Combat ‘Emotion Sickness’ Ahead of New LP

‘In Times New Roman..’ will be released on June 16 by Matador
Photo: Andreas Neumann

Queens of the Stone Age and its frontman Josh Homme have been in the news more for reasons other than music over the past few years, but the focus will return squarely to rock’n’roll this summer. The group’s first album in six years, In Times New Roman.., is due June 16 on Matador and is led by its first single “Emotion Sickness,” which is out now.

With its harmonized guitar squeals and winding, groovy vibe, “Emotion Sickness” splits the difference between the more lo-fi sound of QOTSA’s first two albums and the riff-driven flavor of 2017’s Villains, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

“Baby don’t care for me / had to let her go,” Homme sings. “People come and go on the breeze for a whole life, possibly? / I don’t really know.” The album’s title is brought to life in a video teaser, which conjures the decadence and excess of ancient Italy with an ironic, modern twist, while the song names themselves include a bevy of puns and portmanteaus for good measure.

In Times New Roman.. was recorded and mixed at Homme’s Pink Duck studio, which he has since vacated, as well as Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La. It was produced by the band and mixed by Mark Rankin, who earned two Grammy nominations for his work on QOTSA’s 2013 album ...Like Clockwork. To pre-order the album in a variety of formats, click here.

Also Read

Josh Homme, His Children, and Parents Granted Restraining Order Against Brody Dalle

 

QOTSA will play its first full show since 2018 on May 26 at the Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Oh., and will spend most of the summer on tour in Europe.

Here is the track list for Queens of the Stone Age’s In Times New Roman..:

“Obscenery”
“Paper Machete”
“Negative Space”
“Time & Place”
“Made To Parade”
“Carnavoyeur”
“What the Peephole Say”
“Sicily”
“Emotion Sickness”
“Straight Jacket Fitting”

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Impact

Indigo De Souza on the Importance of Self-Care for Touring Artists

Impact

SPIN Impact Discusses Mental Health, Addiction, and More With Beachlife Festival Artists

Impact

Stress, Boredom, Burnout: The Impact of Touring on Mental Health

Criminal Justice Reform

Hannibal Buress on the Mission of Chicago Torture Justice Center

more from spin

Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlile at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival (photo: Nina Westervelt)
News

Joni Mitchell’s Surprise Newport Folk Set To Be Released In July

(Credit: Quinn Luke Lamont)
Features

The War on Drugs’ Charlie Hall Creates An Atmospheric Universe On New Solo Album

(Credit #GETCHISUMED)
Partner

Juicing It Up In Texas

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top