News of the Day – 5/3

Good morning. In case you missed your dose of daily music news, we have you covered. Here’s what happened yesterday:

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its class of 2023….Rage Against the Machine released a statement about their unlikely outsiders to the ultimate insiders…Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott and Kate Bush each released statements thanking the Rock Hall and its voters for their induction…

In touring news, Sky Ferreira is hitting the road this summer for a short string of West Coast dates. Alt rockers Belly are playing their first shows in five years.

Bad news Best Coast fans: the group is going on a definite hiatus. Good news Best Coast fans: Bethany Cosentino released her first-ever solo single from her upcoming album that was produced by Butch Walker.

Little Dragon announced they’ll be putting out a new album, Slugs of Love, on July 7 through Ninja Tune. The album features none other than Damon Albarn and J.I.D. The group released a new single, “Kenneth,” today…billy woods and Kenny Segal shared another song from their upcoming album…Harry Styles has a robot looking for connection in his new video for “Satellite.”

The upcoming A2IM Libera Awards will feature performances by Margo Price and Sudan Archives and will be hosted by Hannibal Buress.

When he’s not busy with Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young and Crazy Horse, Nils Lofgren is working on his own material. The guitarist announced that his new solo album will be out later this year and features special guests Young and the late David Crosby. Listen to its first single with Ringo Starr.

Siouxsie Sioux played her first show in 10 years. Check out some highlights.

The trailer for the Eric Andre Show features some familiar faces.