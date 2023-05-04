Instagram Facebook Twitter
Neggy Gemmy’s Rebirth on CBD Reiki Moonbeam Gives L.A.’s Gutter-Glitz Sparkles an Electronic Soundtrack
Panchiko
Meet Panchiko: The Band That Struck Gold 20 Years After Its Demise
Lights, Camera, Cello: The Greatest Movie Soundtracks of All Time (According to Our Editors)

News of the Day – 5/3

(Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Good morning. In case you missed your dose of daily music news, we have you covered. Here’s what happened yesterday:

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its class of 2023….Rage Against the Machine released a statement about their unlikely outsiders to the ultimate insiders…Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott and Kate Bush each released statements thanking the Rock Hall and its voters for their induction…

In touring news, Sky Ferreira is hitting the road this summer for a short string of West Coast dates. Alt rockers Belly are playing their first shows in five years.

Bad news Best Coast fans: the group is going on a definite hiatus. Good news Best Coast fans: Bethany Cosentino released her first-ever solo single from her upcoming album that was produced by Butch Walker.

Also Read

Thurston Moore’s Memoir, Sonic Life Coming in October

Little Dragon announced they’ll be putting out a new album, Slugs of Love, on July 7 through Ninja Tune. The album features none other than Damon Albarn and J.I.D. The group released a new single, “Kenneth,” today…billy woods and Kenny Segal shared another song from their upcoming album…Harry Styles has a robot looking for connection in his new video for “Satellite.”

The upcoming A2IM Libera Awards will feature performances by Margo Price and Sudan Archives and will be hosted by Hannibal Buress.

When he’s not busy with Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young and Crazy Horse, Nils Lofgren is working on his own material. The guitarist announced that his new solo album will be out later this year and features special guests Young and the late David Crosby. Listen to its first single with Ringo Starr.

Siouxsie Sioux played her first show in 10 years. Check out some highlights.

The trailer for the Eric Andre Show features some familiar faces.

Daniel Kohn

Daniel Kohn

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Criminal Justice Reform

Hannibal Buress on the Mission of Chicago Torture Justice Center

Stone Gossard
Community

Stone Gossard on Volunteering at Seattle Free Clinic and Pearl Jam’s Activism

Criminal Justice Reform

McKinley Dixon on Police Reform, the Vibrancy of Chicago

Mental Health

Zolita on the Importance of Meditation, Staying Centered While on Tour

more from spin

Thurston Moore 2020
News

Thurston Moore’s Memoir, Sonic Life Coming in October

Photo: Dave Creaney, album cover: Sire/EMI
Band Jury

Band Jury: …Trail of Dead’s Conrad Keely Defends Talking Heads’ Naked

(Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
News

News of the Day – 5/3

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top