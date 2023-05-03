Bethany Cosentino Readies Solo Debut as Best Coast Goes on ‘Indefinite Hiatus’

Bethany Cosentino is putting her long-running indie rock outfit Best Coast on indefinite hiatus ahead of the release of her first solo album, Natural Disaster. Produced by Butch Walker and largely recorded at his Nashville studio, the 12-track effort will arrive on July 28 through Concord Records and is led by the genial single “It’s Fine.”

The track’s accompanying video, directed by longtime collaborator Janell Shirtcliff, finds Cosentino tossing some suitcases into the trunk of her car and making a fresh start while on a desert road trip.

“My identity as a human being, and as an artist, has been so wrapped up in Best Coast for over a decade,” says Cosentino, who formed the band with guitarist Bobb Bruno in Los Angeles in 2009 when she was 22. “The decision to pause the project indefinitely, and explore a new side of myself, was a very difficult one to make — but it felt necessary for me. Life is too short to not give yourself what you feel you need and want. I am excited about being just Bethany Cosentino for a while and figuring out who I am outside of the ‘Bethany from Best Coast’ box I’ve lived in for such a long time.”

To that end, Natural Disaster leans into influences not often heard in Best Coast’s music, including singer/songwriters such as Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt and artists from the ’90s Lilith Fair lineups.

“When I look at all the artists I find most influential, the common thread is that they take risks and continue exploring different versions of themselves,” Cosentino says. “My goal is to keep growing and challenging myself and living outside any kind of box, to keep on evolving as an artist and a person. And if anyone’s feeling stagnant, I hope this record inspires them to see what else life has to offer. It’s really scary to take those risks and make big changes in your life, but what you find on the other side can be so magical.”

Best Coast has released three albums since its 2010 breakthrough Crazy for You, the most recent of which was 2020’s Always Tomorrow.

Here is the track list for Natural Disaster:

“Natural Disaster”

“Outta Time”

“It’s Fine”

“Easy”

“A Single Day”

“My Own City”

“For a Moment”

“Calling on Angels”

“Real Life”

“Hope You’re Happy Now”

“It’s a Journey”

“I’ve Got News for You”