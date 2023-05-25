Dave Grohl Harmonizes With Daughter Violet On Foo Fighters’ Moving ‘Show Me How’

Dave Grohl finds a natural harmony partner with his teenage daughter Violet on the surprising dream pop track “Show Me How,” the latest pre-release song to emerge from Foo Fighters‘ upcoming album But Here We Are. A Tim Kellner-directed visualizer for it is out now.

Although the sound of “Show Me How” is unlike nearly anything the Foos have ever previously released, as with earlier songs “Rescued” and “Under You,” its lyrics reference dealing with the absence of a loved one: “you need not say anything to me / I hear you loud and clear / I’ll take care of everything, from now on.”

But Here We Are will arrive on June 2. Last night, the Foos played their first full show as a band since drummer Taylor Hawkins’ March 2022 death and featured four songs from the album, including the debuts of its title track and “Nothing at All.” Violet Grohl also joined her dad on vocals for “Shame Shame,” from the group’s 2021 album Medicine at Midnight.

The Foos return to live duty tomorrow (May 26) at the Boston Calling festival.