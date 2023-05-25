Instagram Facebook Twitter
Urban Heat
Urban Heat: Could They Be Heroes?
WHO IS KIRSTEN IZER
Tina Turner, Legendary R&B And Rock Vocalist, Dies At 83

Dave Grohl Harmonizes With Daughter Violet On Foo Fighters’ Moving ‘Show Me How’

It’s the third pre-release track from upcoming album ‘But Here We Are’
(photo: Marcelo Hernandez / Getty Images)

Dave Grohl finds a natural harmony partner with his teenage daughter Violet on the surprising dream pop track “Show Me How,” the latest pre-release song to emerge from Foo Fighters‘ upcoming album But Here We Are. A Tim Kellner-directed visualizer for it is out now.

Although the sound of “Show Me How” is unlike nearly anything the Foos have ever previously released, as with earlier songs “Rescued” and “Under You,” its lyrics reference dealing with the absence of a loved one: “you need not say anything to me / I hear you loud and clear / I’ll take care of everything, from now on.”

 

Also Read

Foo Fighters Begin First Show Since Taylor Hawkins’ Death With ‘Rescued’

But Here We Are will arrive on June 2. Last night, the Foos played their first full show as a band since drummer Taylor Hawkins’ March 2022 death and featured four songs from the album, including the debuts of its title track and “Nothing at All.” Violet Grohl also joined her dad on vocals for “Shame Shame,” from the group’s 2021 album Medicine at Midnight.

The Foos return to live duty tomorrow (May 26) at the Boston Calling festival.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Urban Heat
Addiction

Urban Heat’s Jonathan Horstmann on Getting Sober for His Kids

Mental Health

The Zombies on the Importance of Musicians Staying Grounded

Community

Brittany Davis on How Homelessness Taught Them To ‘Never Give Up’

Impact

Indigo De Souza on the Importance of Self-Care for Touring Artists

more from spin

Dua Lipa Lollapalooza
News

Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charli XCX Join Mark Ronson On Barbie Soundtrack

(photo: Marcelo Hernandez / Getty Images)
News

Dave Grohl Harmonizes With Daughter Violet On Foo Fighters’ Moving ‘Show Me How’

khanate
Blast Rites

The Return of Khanate, Metal’s Cruelest Band

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top