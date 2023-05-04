Ed Sheeran Found Not Guilty in Marvin Gaye Copyright Infringement Case

Ed Sheeran was found not guilty by a Manhattan jury today (May 4) of infringing on the copyright of Marvin Gaye’s 1973 classic “Let’s Get It On” with his own Grammy-winning song “Thinking Out Loud.” The suit was brought against Sheeran by the estate of “Let’s Get It On” co-writer Ed Townshend, which claimed “Thinking Out Loud” copied elements of its chord progression and melodies.

Sheeran reportedly hugged his attorneys after the verdict was announced, capping an often contentious two-week trial. During it, the superstar British artist had insisted the melodies of the two songs were different and that any shared musical elements were common to the art of pop music songwriting.

Sheeran even played guitar on the witness stand to demonstrate his method for writing songs. Townshend’s daughter, Kathryn Townsend Griffin, testified that although she believed Sheeran is “a great artist with a great future,” she had to “protect my father’s legacy” and seek legal action for copyright infringement.

The trial came at an almost impossibly busy time for Sheeran, whose new Aaron Dessner-produced album, Subtract, will be released tomorrow and supported by a massive North American stadium tour, which begins Saturday in Arlington, Tx.

The making of the album is chronicled on a four-part Disney+ series, The Sum of It All, which dropped yesterday. In it, Sheeran confronts the death of his best friend as well as his wife’s cancer diagnosis, which happened while she was pregnant.

Sheeran was supposed to perform material from Subtract next week during an episode of NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, but that appearance now looks unlikely in the wake of the WGA writers strike, which has forced scripted most late-night TV shows off the air.