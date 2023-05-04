Instagram Facebook Twitter
Neggy Gemmy’s Rebirth on CBD Reiki Moonbeam Gives L.A.’s Gutter-Glitz Sparkles an Electronic Soundtrack
Panchiko
Meet Panchiko: The Band That Struck Gold 20 Years After Its Demise
Lights, Camera, Cello: The Greatest Movie Soundtracks of All Time (According to Our Editors)

Ed Sheeran Found Not Guilty in Marvin Gaye Copyright Infringement Case

Estate of Ed Townshend argued Sheeran plagiarized the Marvin Gaye-popularized ‘Let’s Get It On’
Ed Sheeran
(Credit: Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran was found not guilty by a Manhattan jury today (May 4) of infringing on the copyright of Marvin Gaye’s 1973 classic “Let’s Get It On” with his own Grammy-winning song “Thinking Out Loud.” The suit was brought against Sheeran by the estate of “Let’s Get It On” co-writer Ed Townshend, which claimed “Thinking Out Loud” copied elements of its chord progression and melodies.

Sheeran reportedly hugged his attorneys after the verdict was announced, capping an often contentious two-week trial. During it, the superstar British artist had insisted the melodies of the two songs were different and that any shared musical elements were common to the art of pop music songwriting.

Sheeran even played guitar on the witness stand to demonstrate his method for writing songs. Townshend’s daughter, Kathryn Townsend Griffin, testified that although she believed Sheeran is “a great artist with a great future,” she had to “protect my father’s legacy” and seek legal action for copyright infringement.

The trial came at an almost impossibly busy time for Sheeran, whose new Aaron Dessner-produced album, Subtract, will be released tomorrow and supported by a massive North American stadium tour, which begins Saturday in Arlington, Tx.

Also Read

The National Gets a Sibling Assist on ‘Your Mind Is Not Your Friend’ Video

The making of the album is chronicled on a four-part Disney+ series, The Sum of It All, which dropped yesterday. In it, Sheeran confronts the death of his best friend as well as his wife’s cancer diagnosis, which happened while she was pregnant.

Sheeran was supposed to perform material from Subtract next week during an episode of NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, but that appearance now looks unlikely in the wake of the WGA writers strike, which has forced scripted most late-night TV shows off the air.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Criminal Justice Reform

Hannibal Buress on the Mission of Chicago Torture Justice Center

Stone Gossard
Community

Stone Gossard on Volunteering at Seattle Free Clinic and Pearl Jam’s Activism

Criminal Justice Reform

McKinley Dixon on Police Reform, the Vibrancy of Chicago

Mental Health

Zolita on the Importance of Meditation, Staying Centered While on Tour

more from spin

Ed Sheeran
News

Ed Sheeran Found Not Guilty in Marvin Gaye Copyright Infringement Case

50 Cent
News

50 Cent Celebrating Get Rich or Die Tryin’ 20th Anniversary With Summer Tour

Photo: Zac Bayly
News

Flume Unveils Second Rarities Album of 2023, Arrived Anxious, Left Bored

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top