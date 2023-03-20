Ed Sheeran Teams With Disney+ For Four-Part Documentary

Instagram Facebook Twitter
‘The Sum of It All’ arrives May 3, two days before Sheeran’s new studio album
(Photo: Sergei Bobylev / TASS via Getty Images)

Two days ahead of his next studio album “-” (or, Subtract), Ed Sheeran will on May 3 unveil a four-part documentary series, The Sum of It All, on Disney+.

“I’ve always been very guarded in my personal and private life; the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting,” said Sheeran of the project, which is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions. “Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary, and it felt like the right time to open the door and let people in. I hope people enjoy it.”

All four episodes of The Sum of It All will be released at the same time, with Fulwell 73 heads Ben Turner and Ben Winston promising they will show “the true man behind the hits … in an entirely different way after a tumultuous year personally and professionally.”

The news comes ahead of the first reveal of music from the new album, “Eyes Closed,” which will be released Friday (March 24). The project was produced by the National’s Aaron Dessner, who will also join Sheeran for a special show on March 27 in London. At it, the artists and a 12-piece band will perform Subtract in its entirety more than a month ahead of its commercial availability.

Following a short run of U.K. and European dates over the next few weeks, Sheeran will begin a North American stadium tour May 6 in Arlington, Tx. The outing will conclude Sept. 23 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

