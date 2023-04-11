SZA Expands S.O.S. World Tour

SZA has expanded her 2023 world tour with 10 new shows in Europe and 21 more in North America. The European dates begin June 1 in Amsterdam and run through June 21 in Dublin, while the North American portion resumes Sept. 20 in Miami and wraps Oct. 29 in Phoenix.
European show pre-sales begin tomorrow (April 12) at 10 a.m. local time, with North American shows going on-sale to the general public on Friday.
The outing is in support of SZA’s 2022 album SOS, which spent 10 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200. The first leg of the tour, SZA’s first as an arena headliner, drew capacity crowds in North America and featured surprise special guests such as Lizzo, Phoebe Bridgers, Cardi B, and Summer Walker at various stops.
Here are SZA’s new tour dates:
Thu Jun 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Mon Jun 5 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Wed Jun 7 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
Fri Jun 9 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Sun Jun 11 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Tue Jun 13 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
Thu Jun 15 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Sat Jun 17 – London, UK – The O2
Sun Jun 18 – London, UK – The O2
Wed Jun 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Wed Sep 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Fri Sep 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sun Sep 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Tue Sep 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Thu Sep 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sat Sep 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sun Oct 01 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Wed Oct 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Oct 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sat Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Oct 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Oct 11 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Sat Oct 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sun Oct 15 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Wed Oct 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Oct 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
Sun Oct 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Mon Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Thu Oct 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sat Oct 28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sun Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center