SZA Expands S.O.S. World Tour

SZA has expanded her 2023 world tour with 10 new shows in Europe and 21 more in North America. The European dates begin June 1 in Amsterdam and run through June 21 in Dublin, while the North American portion resumes Sept. 20 in Miami and wraps Oct. 29 in Phoenix.

European show pre-sales begin tomorrow (April 12) at 10 a.m. local time, with North American shows going on-sale to the general public on Friday.

The outing is in support of SZA’s 2022 album SOS, which spent 10 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200. The first leg of the tour, SZA’s first as an arena headliner, drew capacity crowds in North America and featured surprise special guests such as Lizzo, Phoebe Bridgers, Cardi B, and Summer Walker at various stops.

Here are SZA’s new tour dates:

Thu Jun 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Mon Jun 5 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Wed Jun 7 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Fri Jun 9 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Sun Jun 11 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Tue Jun 13 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Thu Jun 15 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Sat Jun 17 – London, UK – The O2

Sun Jun 18 – London, UK – The O2

Wed Jun 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Wed Sep 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Sep 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sun Sep 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Sep 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thu Sep 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Sep 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Oct 01 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Oct 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Oct 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Oct 11 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sat Oct 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Oct 15 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Wed Oct 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Oct 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sun Oct 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Mon Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Thu Oct 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Oct 28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center