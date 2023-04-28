The Gaslight Anthem Stays ‘Positive’ on First Single in Nine Years

After returning to the road last year following what was essentially a four-year hiatus, the Gaslight Anthem has today (April 28) released “Positive Change,” its first new single since 2014. With an anthemic chug in the vein of the band’s New Jersey rock forefather Bruce Springsteen and late-period Replacements, the track is out on the band’s Thirty Tigers-distributed Rich Mahogany Recordings label and was produced and mixed by Peter Katis (the National, Interpol).

“‘Positive Charge’ began as a message of joy to ourselves and to our audience,” Gaslight Anthem frontman Brian Fallon says. “The central theme is about looking at the things you’ve come through and feeling like you want to go ahead with an open heart toward the future, believing that the best years are not behind any of us and the good we have is worth something.”

The Gaslight Anthem will be active on the road this year, with the first leg of the North American tour starting May 1 and another picking up Sept. 15 at the Bourbon and Beyond festival in Louisville, Ky. The group will also open for the Original Misfits on July 8 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

The Gaslight Anthem’s most recent album was 2014’s Get Hurt. It is unknown how much progress has been made toward its follow-up.