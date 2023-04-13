Bob Dylan Concert Film Shadow Kingdom To Be Released On CD, LP

Bob Dylan‘s pandemic-era black-and-white 2021 concert film Shadow Kingdom, which was previously only available as a live stream through Veeps, will be released on CD, vinyl, and streaming formats June 2 via Columbia/Legacy Recordings. The film itself will also debut on download and rental platforms on June 6.

The 13-track project finds Dylan, 82, reinterpreting songs from throughout his beloved catalog with a one-off band featuring Big Thief guitarist Buck Meek, upright bassist Janie Cowan, and accordion player Shahzad Ismaily. Dylan also played guitar and harmonica during the performances, which were recorded over a weeklong period on a Los Angeles soundstage by director Alma Har’el.

In stark contrast to the largely static set list Dylan has been playing of late, Shadow Kingdom sports a number of rarities. “What Was It You Wanted,” from 1989’s Oh Mercy, was played for the first time since 1995, while “Pledging My Time” was aired for the first time since 1999. Other cuts, such as “Tombstone Blues,” “To Be Alone With You,” and “The Wicked Messenger,” had been absent from Dylan’s concert repertoire since the mid/late 2000s.

Dylan is on tour in Japan through next week, and then heads to Europe for dates through early July.

Here is the track list for Shadow Kingdom:

When I Paint My Masterpiece

Most Likely You Go Your Way (And I’ll Go Mine)

Queen Jane Approximately

I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight

Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues

Tombstone Blues

To Be Alone With You

What Was It You Wanted

Forever Young

Pledging My Time

The Wicked Messenger

Watching the River Flow

It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue

Sierra’s Theme