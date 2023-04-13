Instagram Facebook Twitter
Brevin Kim
Brevin Kim’s Big, Bleeding Heart
Brittany Davis
With A Grunge Legend In Their Corner, Brittany Davis Is Igniting Souls And Spirits
Universal Audio’s Shift Into Guitar Pedals Brought New High-End Amp Simulators to Bedroom Guitarists

Bob Dylan Concert Film Shadow Kingdom To Be Released On CD, LP

Performance features two songs not performed live since the 1990s
(photo: Matthew Baker / Getty Images)

Bob Dylan‘s pandemic-era black-and-white 2021 concert film Shadow Kingdom, which was previously only available as a live stream through Veeps, will be released on CD, vinyl, and streaming formats June 2 via Columbia/Legacy Recordings. The film itself will also debut on download and rental platforms on June 6.

The 13-track project finds Dylan, 82, reinterpreting songs from throughout his beloved catalog with a one-off band featuring Big Thief guitarist Buck Meek, upright bassist Janie Cowan, and accordion player Shahzad Ismaily. Dylan also played guitar and harmonica during the performances, which were recorded over a weeklong period on a Los Angeles soundstage by director Alma Har’el.

In stark contrast to the largely static set list Dylan has been playing of late, Shadow Kingdom sports a number of rarities. “What Was It You Wanted,” from 1989’s Oh Mercy, was played for the first time since 1995, while “Pledging My Time” was aired for the first time since 1999. Other cuts, such as “Tombstone Blues,” “To Be Alone With You,” and “The Wicked Messenger,” had been absent from Dylan’s concert repertoire since the mid/late 2000s.

 

Bob Dylan

Also Read

In Rare Festival Set, Bob Dylan Leads Montreux Jazz Lineup

Dylan is on tour in Japan through next week, and then heads to Europe for dates through early July.

Here is the track list for Shadow Kingdom:

When I Paint My Masterpiece
Most Likely You Go Your Way (And I’ll Go Mine)
Queen Jane Approximately
I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight
Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues
Tombstone Blues
To Be Alone With You
What Was It You Wanted
Forever Young
Pledging My Time
The Wicked Messenger
Watching the River Flow
It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue
Sierra’s Theme

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Community

Friendship, Love & Loyalty: Dropkick Murphys’ Claddagh Fund Raises Money for Communities in Need

Free Speech

‘Is the Juice Worth the Squeeze?’: How Stanford’s Free Speech Debacle Fits in Shout-down College Culture

Addiction

High Notes: How I Learned To Play Straight After (Barely) Surviving the ‘90s and Its Drugged-out Retro Death Trip

Criminal Justice Reform

Time To Correct Corrections: SPIN Panel at SXSW Urges Music Lovers to Vote for Criminal Justice Reforms

more from spin

Brittany Davis
All Eyes On

With A Grunge Legend In Their Corner, Brittany Davis Is Igniting Souls And Spirits

(photo: Matthew Baker / Getty Images)
News

Bob Dylan Concert Film Shadow Kingdom To Be Released On CD, LP

Photo: Frank Lebon
News

King Krule Readies New Album, Space Heavy

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top