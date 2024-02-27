Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Plant & Krauss Anchor ‘Outlaw’ Tour

Willie Nelson will be joined by a host of famous friends on the 2024 edition of the Outlaw Music Festival tour, including Bob Dylan, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss and John Mellencamp. The Blackbird Presents-organized trek, which launched in 2016, kicks off June 23 in Alpharetta, Ga., and wraps Sept. 17 in Corfu, N.Y.

Brittney Spencer, Celisse and Southern Avenue will join the fun in various cities, while Billy Strings will jump aboard for a one-off at the Gorge in Washington State on Aug. 10. Click here for ticket on-sale information.

Nelson, who turns 91 on April 29, will warm up for Outlaw with a host of spring headlining shows, including on his Texas ranch as part of the annual Luck Reunion festival on March 14. Dylan, who turns 83 on May 24, is also touring extensively this spring before Outlaw, beginning Friday (March 1) in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Plant, 75, and Krauss are working their Outlaw dates into their own summer tour, which begins June 2 in Tulsa, Ok. At 72, Mellencamp is the comparative newcomer of the lineup and will be promoting his 2023 album Orpheus Descending. He and Nelson are both co-founders of Farm Aid and will likely appear at the organization’s as-yet-unannounced annual benefit concert, which is traditionally held in September.

Here are the Outlaw Music Festival tour dates:

June 21: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

June 22: PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

June 23: Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, NC

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

June 26: Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, VA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

June 28: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater, Syracuse, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

June 29: Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

June 30: PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

July 2: Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

July 6: Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

July 7: Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

July 29: North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer

July 31: Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer

Aug. 3: Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer

Aug. 4: Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer

Aug. 7: Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Boise, ID

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer

Aug. 9: ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, WA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer

Aug. 10: Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Billy Strings

Brittney Spencer

Sept. 6: Somerset Amphitheater, Somerset, WI

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

Sept. 7: Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

Sept. 8: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, MO

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

Sept. 11: Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

Sept. 12: Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

Seot. 13: The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, PA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

Sept. 15: Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

Sept. 17: Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue