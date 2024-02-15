Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion Returns For 12th Edition

Still actively performing and recording at age 90, Willie Nelson will host a diverse lineup of musicians on the grounds of his Spicewood, Tx. ranch for Luck Reunion, the 12th edition of which will be held March 14. Nelson will also headline the event, which is a welcome respite from the hustle and bustle of South by Southwest happening at the same time in nearby Austin.

Staged in and around movie sets still standing on Nelson’s property from his 1986 movie Red Headed Stranger, Luck has an intimate capacity of 3,500 people and traditionally sells out in minutes. Beyond Nelson, this year’s bill is led by Tyler Childers, a rare collaborative set from Dawes and Lucius, Claud, Durand Jones, John Oates, Madi Diaz, Old Crow Medicine Show, the Polyphonic Spree and Toadies, among many others.

Southwest Airlines will again help facilitate appearances by up-and-coming artists Lou Hazel, Victoria Bigelow and Jobi Riccio as part of its On the Rise to Luck initiative, while the Bread & Roses Community Conversations Stage will feature three panels with musicians, chefs and activists. After teaming with Overdrive Energy Solutions, REVERB and A Sound Future to cut diesel fuel usage by 95% last year, Luck will expand its conservation efforts in 2024 to encompass its food, beverage and catering services.

The first chance to purchase tickets for Luck Reunion will come Saturday (Feb. 17) during Lucky Draw Live at the Yeti Flagship Store in Austin, where Walker Lukens and Friends will perform. Hopeful attendees are encouraged to follow Luck Reunion’s social media accounts for additional ticket-buying opportunities.

Beyond Luck Reunion, organizers are hosting Potluck at the ranch the night before the festival. The event comprises a family-style, seated dinner with an heirloom cuisine theme provided by chefs such as Rick Bayless, BJ Smith and Gabrielle Hamilton. Jason Boland, Jon Muq and Nelson himself will perform outdoors after the meal, with proceeds benefiting the Luck Family Foundation in support of Farm Aid, Wholesome Wave and Texas Food and Wine Alliance.

“This year, we have a robust lineup of familiar members of the Luck Family, up-and-comers and legacy performers coming together in Willie’s backyard,” organizers said. “As always, expect the unexpected. Attendees will have some extra special surprises in store for this year.”