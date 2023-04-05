Bob Dylan will make a rare festival appearance this summer as part of the 57th annual Montreux Jazz Festival, which will be held from June 30-July 15 at the Swiss city’s Auditorium Stravinski and Montreux Jazz Lab. Dylan and his band will perform on July 1 as part of a five-week European tour.

The Montreux Jazz lineup features a host of other heavy hitters, including Lionel Richie, Lil Nas X, Sam Smith, Iggy Pop, Gilberto Gil, Jon Batiste, Mavis Staples, Norah Jones, Maluma, Seal, Pat Metheny, Chris Isaak, Janelle Monae, and Niles Rodgers and Chic at Auditorium Stravinski.

Over at Montreux Jazz Lab, Rufus Du Sol, Caroline Polachek, Christine and the Queens, Wet Leg, Idles, Ava Max and Mark Ronson will hold court. “This festival reminds me why I love music so much. If you haven’t been to Montreux for the festival, please go,” Smith says. “It will change your life.”

As previously reported, the Smile released highlights from its 2022 Montreux performance in both audio and video form in December.