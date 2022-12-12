The Smile Details Live Album Taped at Montreux Jazz Festival

Already in possession of one of the year’s best-reviewed albums in the form of its debut full-length, A Light for Attracting Attention, the Smile will close out 2022 with the live release The Smile at Montreux Jazz Festival, July 2022. The digital album will arrive Wednesday (Dec. 14), with the accompanying performance video premiering tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET on the Smile’s YouTube channel.

The latter will be available for only 48 hours and includes the first live performance of the new song “Bending Hectic,” which is not included on the audio-only version. “Bending Hectic” was written earlier during the day of the Smile’s July 12 performance at the acclaimed Swiss music festival, according to a press release.

The Smile, comprised of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood in tandem with Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, is winding down its debut North American tour and will next perform Wednesday in Portland, Ore. The trek concludes Dec. 21-22 in Los Angeles. Also on the horizon is the group’s performance on National Public Radio’s Tiny Desk series, which will premiere on Jan. 3.

Here is the track list for The Smile At Montreux Jazz Festival, July 2022:

“Pana-Vision”

“Thin Thing”

“The Opposite”

“Speech Bubbles”

“Free in the Knowledge” / “A Hairdryer”

“The Smoke”

“You Will Never Work in Television Again”