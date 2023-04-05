Instagram Facebook Twitter
Peter One
His Hometown
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Steven Kilbey of The Church
Yaeji With a Hammer
Yaeji Uses Dance Music To Grapple With Discontent on With a Hammer

,

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Steven Kilbey of The Church

(Credit: X)

Name Steven John Kilbey

Best known for Singer/bass player [for] The Church.

Current city  Sydney NSW.

Really want to be in  Lemuria translating petroglyphs.

The Church Announce North American Tour for 30th Anniversary of 'Starfish'

Also Read

The Church Announce Starfish 30th Anniversary Tour

Excited about New album The Hypnogogue [released in February].

My current music collection has a lot of  Guitar bands.

And a little bit of  More guitar.

Preferred format  Streaming is easy.

 

 

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

 

1
In Search of Space, Hawkwind

 

A machine lifts off. Each bolt and washer straining against gravity, eventually it leaves this world, today. Technicians of spaceship Earth, this is your captain speaking: your captain is dead. The oscillators howl, the bass throbs, the guitars scrape, the officers on the ship are hippies on speed, and we are heading to where space is deep.

2
Rock ‘n’ Roll Animal, Lou Reed

 

Best twin guitar attack ever takes on a bunch of classic Lou Songs and finds orchestral and dynamic moments that stunned and excited me. Lou sounds like he is so fucking detached from all the music, it’s like he’s in another world altogether. And that makes it perfect somehow. The virtuoso guitar playing heroic and triumphant. And Lou, just phoning it in.

3
Futurama, Be Bop Deluxe

 

Bill Nelson, guitar virtuoso and poetic AF, a world of showbiz and snatched desperate liaisons. Guitars climax at the end of every line, we are lost in a Jean-Cocteau world of art and beauty and giving you head-on-a-platter of silver and sea jade–crazy!

4
T. Rex, T. Rex

 

Marc dons his electric guitar and reconciles all myths. Lionesses, cars, aliens, babes, gongs, dreams, god, love, strangers, the elves–everything all here in one rockin’ bitchin’ album. Youthful, sexy, and yet still shy. You will smile.

5
The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys, Traffic

 

Man, these cats got it together in the country and lo they found this English-jazzy-lazy thing and Stevie Winwood just sings up a storm as the players ramble away, so in the pocket it’s just the smoothest, coolest thing. The man in the suit just bought a new car with the profit he made on your dreams!Indeed. The music says it all. What a total trip it all is!

Liza Lentini

Liza Lentini

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Free Speech

‘Is the Juice Worth the Squeeze?’: How Stanford’s Free Speech Debacle Fits in Shout-down College Culture

Addiction

High Notes: How I Learned To Play Straight After (Barely) Surviving the ‘90s and Its Drugged-out Retro Death Trip

Criminal Justice Reform

Time To Correct Corrections: SPIN Panel at SXSW Urges Music Lovers to Vote for Criminal Justice Reforms

Criminal Justice Reform

From Retribution to Restoration: The Revivalists Spread the Good Word of Criminal Justice Reform

more from spin

(Credit: X)
5 Albums I Can't Live Without

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Steven Kilbey of The Church

Drake
News

Drake Samples Kim Kardashian on New Single, ‘Search & Rescue’

On stage during the Wild Honey Tribute to Big Star benefiting Autism Healthcare Cooperative in Glendale, California, November 5, 2022 in Glendale, California. (Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Features

Susanna Hoffs: ‘Music Is The Beginning, Middle and End Of Every Day For Me’

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top