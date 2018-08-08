Australian psychedelic pop band The Church is making its way over to North America this fall in honor of the 30th anniversary of the band’s seminal album Starfish . The Church will be playing their fifth album, which went gold in the U.S., in its entirety. In addition to this monthlong trek across North America, the band is expected to announce a second leg of the tour taking place in the spring sometime in the near future.

Those who are not familiar with the post-punk band or their extensive catalog will almost certainly recognize their dreamy, ethereal 1988 hit “Under the Milky Way” from either the film Donnie Darko or its use in commercials. Over the years the synth-pop single has been covered by a wide array of artists including Sia, The Killers, and Nicole Atkins.

Tour dates are listed below:

Sept. 30 – Long Beach, CA – Music Tastes Good Fest

Oct. 1 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

Oct. 3 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

Oct. 4 – Vancouver, BC – Fox Cabaret

Oct. 5 & 6 – Seattle, WA – The Triple Door

Oct. 9 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up

Oct. 11 – Boulder, CO – The Fox Theatre

Oct. 12 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s FoCo

Oct. 14 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar

Oct. 15 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

Oct. 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

Oct. 17 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

Oct. 19 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland, Ballroom

Oct. 20 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern

Oct. 21 – Montreal, QC – Cafe Campus

Oct. 23 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

Oct. 24 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live

Oct. 25 & 26 – New York, NY – City Winery