The Church Announce Starfish 30th Anniversary Tour
Australian psychedelic pop band The Church is making its way over to North America this fall in honor of the 30th anniversary of the band’s seminal album Starfish . The Church will be playing their fifth album, which went gold in the U.S., in its entirety. In addition to this monthlong trek across North America, the band is expected to announce a second leg of the tour taking place in the spring sometime in the near future.
Those who are not familiar with the post-punk band or their extensive catalog will almost certainly recognize their dreamy, ethereal 1988 hit “Under the Milky Way” from either the film Donnie Darko or its use in commercials. Over the years the synth-pop single has been covered by a wide array of artists including Sia, The Killers, and Nicole Atkins.
Tour dates are listed below:
Sept. 30 – Long Beach, CA – Music Tastes Good Fest
Oct. 1 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
Oct. 3 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
Oct. 4 – Vancouver, BC – Fox Cabaret
Oct. 5 & 6 – Seattle, WA – The Triple Door
Oct. 9 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up
Oct. 11 – Boulder, CO – The Fox Theatre
Oct. 12 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s FoCo
Oct. 14 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar
Oct. 15 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club
Oct. 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom
Oct. 17 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
Oct. 19 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland, Ballroom
Oct. 20 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern
Oct. 21 – Montreal, QC – Cafe Campus
Oct. 23 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
Oct. 24 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live
Oct. 25 & 26 – New York, NY – City Winery