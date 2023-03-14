Instagram Facebook Twitter
Norwegian Folk Singer Juni Habel Honors the Dead and Creates Magic With New Album
Rise, Hard Fall, Rise: New Book Explores the Long and Winding Saga of Leon Russell
Lost on Boogie Mountain: How the Bee Gees’ Kid Brother, Andy Gibb, Hit the Peak of Pop Only to Die of a Coke-Broke Heart

Tinariwen Teams With Daniel Lanois For New Album, Amatssou

Infectious lead track ‘Tenere Den’ is out today (March 14)
Photo: Marie Planeille

Beloved Mali-reared Tuareg band Tinariwen is teaming with producer Daniel Lanois (U2, Bob Dylan) on its new album, Amatssou. The 10-track project will be released on May 19 by Wedge and is led by the infectious track “Tenere Den,” accompanied by an animated video directed by Alexis Jamet.

Amatssou may not have come to fruition if not for Jack White, who invited Tinariwen to record at his private Nashville studio in 2021 with Lanois and local country musicians Wes Corbett and Fats Kaplin. However, the principals were forced to work remotely due to COVID- and travel-related issues, with Tinariwen eventually tracking its parts in a studio set up inside of a tent in the southern Algerian desert oasis Djanet.

 

Founded in 1979, Tinariwen still includes original members Ibrahim Ag Alhabib, Touhami Ag Alhassane, and Abdallah Ag Alhousseyni, who are now flanked by bassist Eyadou Ag Leche, percussionist Said Ag Ayad, and guitarist Elaga Ag Hamid. For the past decade, the group has lived away from Mali due to ongoing violence between the warring northern and southern factions in the country.

Also Read

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Neil Finn

Tinariwen will support Amatssou with its first U.S. tour since 2019, beginning May 27 in Chicago. International dates will follow, starting June 10 at Holland’s Best Kept Secret festival and running through July 29 in Luxey, France.

Here are Tinariwen’s 2023 U.S. tour dates:

May 27: Chicago (Old Town School of Folk Music)
May 30: Portland, Or. (Wonder Ballroom)
May 31: Seattle (Showbox)
June 2: Berkeley, Ca. (UC Theater)
June 3: Los Angeles (Fonda Theater)
June 5: New York (Webster Hall)
June 6: Boston (Sinclair)
June 7: Washington, D.C. (Lincoln Theatre)

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Addiction

Lost on Boogie Mountain: How the Bee Gees’ Kid Brother, Andy Gibb, Hit the Peak of Pop Only to Die of a Coke-Broke Heart

Impact

Never Play Fleetwood Mac After Shock Treatment, and Other Tales of Music in the Psych Ward

Mental Health

How Fitbits and Sharpies Help Anxious Blues-Rocker Jocelyn Arndt Let Rip Onstage

Community

Tom Morello Stands up for the First Amendment (Even If Much of America Won’t)

more from spin

The surviving members of the Beach Boys in 2012 (photo: Matt Kent / WireImage).
News

Beach Boys Grammy Salute Concert Special Sets April 9 Airdate

vecteezy_artificial-intelligence-programming_10520055
Features

DEEP FAKE: CHATGPT ‘INTERVIEWS’ SPIN FOUNDER GUCCIONE

Photo: Brian Catelle
News

Aftershock Festival Reveals Full 2023 Lineup

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top