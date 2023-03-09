The Cure Playing Three Nights in L.A., NYC on Spring/Summer Tour

The Cure has announced its Shows of a Lost World tour for this spring and summer, which will include three-night stands at both the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in New York. The trek begins May 10 in New Orleans and concludes July 1 in Miami; the Twilight Sad will open.

A note from the Robert Smith-led band reads, “the Cure have set all ticket prices and, apart from a few Hollywood Bowl charity seats, there will be no ‘Platinum’ or ‘Dynamically Priced’ tickets on this tour.” Hopeful attendees must register through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program by March 13 for the on-sale two days later.

The upcoming tour is named after the Cure’s upcoming album, Songs of the Lost World, which has been in the works for years but does not have a release date. The group has performed several new songs live in recent months, including “And Nothing Is Forever,” “Alone,” and “Endsong.”

Starting with the Cure’s fall European tour, guitarist/keyboardist Perry Bamonte returned to the band for the first time since 2004. Songs of the Lost World will be the Cure’s first new studio album since 2008’s 4:13 Dream, a top 10 hit on Billboard’s Rock and Alternative charts.

Smith has also remixed Noel Gallagher’s new solo track “Pretty Boy,” which owes a noticeable sonic debut to the Cure’s classic “A Forest.” Says Smith, “I was surprised and delighted when Noel asked me to remix this gorgeous song, and I had a lot of fun slowing it down and spacing it out. Cure drummer Jason Cooper gave me a great vibe-y drum track to play along with, and the rest just phased into place under the starry sky of my distant moon.”

Here are the Cure’s tour dates:

MAY

10 NEW ORLEANS, LA Smoothie King Center

12 HOUSTON, TX Toyota Center

13 DALLAS, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

14 AUSTIN, TX Moody Center

16 ALBUQUERQUE, NM Isleta Amphitheater

18 PHOENIX, AZ Desert Diamond Arena

20 SAN DIEGO, CA NICU Amphitheatre

23 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Bowl

24 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Bowl

25 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Bowl

27 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

JUNE

01 SEATTLE, WA Climate Pledge Arena

02 VANCOUVER, BC Rogers Arena

04 SALT LAKE CITY, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

06 DENVER, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08 MINNEAPOLIS ST. PAUL, MN Xcel Energy Center

10 CHICAGO, IL United Center

11 CLEVELAND, OH Blossom Music Center

13 DETROIT, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre

14 TORONTO, ON Budweiser Stage

16 MONTREAL, QC Bell Centre

18 BOSTON, MA Xfinity Center

20 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden

21 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden

22 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden

24 PHILADELPHIA, PA Wells Fargo Center

25 COLUMBIA, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

27 ATLANTA, GA State Farm Arena

29 TAMPA, FL Amalie Arena

JULY

01 MIAMI, FL Miami-Dade Arena