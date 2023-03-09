The Cure Playing Three Nights in L.A., NYC on Spring/Summer Tour

The Cure has announced its Shows of a Lost World tour for this spring and summer, which will include three-night stands at both the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in New York. The trek begins May 10 in New Orleans and concludes July 1 in Miami; the Twilight Sad will open.
A note from the Robert Smith-led band reads, “the Cure have set all ticket prices and, apart from a few Hollywood Bowl charity seats, there will be no ‘Platinum’ or ‘Dynamically Priced’ tickets on this tour.” Hopeful attendees must register through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program by March 13 for the on-sale two days later.
The upcoming tour is named after the Cure’s upcoming album, Songs of the Lost World, which has been in the works for years but does not have a release date. The group has performed several new songs live in recent months, including “And Nothing Is Forever,” “Alone,” and “Endsong.”
Starting with the Cure’s fall European tour, guitarist/keyboardist Perry Bamonte returned to the band for the first time since 2004. Songs of the Lost World will be the Cure’s first new studio album since 2008’s 4:13 Dream, a top 10 hit on Billboard’s Rock and Alternative charts.
Smith has also remixed Noel Gallagher’s new solo track “Pretty Boy,” which owes a noticeable sonic debut to the Cure’s classic “A Forest.” Says Smith, “I was surprised and delighted when Noel asked me to remix this gorgeous song, and I had a lot of fun slowing it down and spacing it out. Cure drummer Jason Cooper gave me a great vibe-y drum track to play along with, and the rest just phased into place under the starry sky of my distant moon.”
Here are the Cure’s tour dates:
MAY
10 NEW ORLEANS, LA Smoothie King Center
12 HOUSTON, TX Toyota Center
13 DALLAS, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
14 AUSTIN, TX Moody Center
16 ALBUQUERQUE, NM Isleta Amphitheater
18 PHOENIX, AZ Desert Diamond Arena
20 SAN DIEGO, CA NICU Amphitheatre
23 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Bowl
24 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Bowl
25 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Bowl
27 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
JUNE
01 SEATTLE, WA Climate Pledge Arena
02 VANCOUVER, BC Rogers Arena
04 SALT LAKE CITY, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
06 DENVER, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08 MINNEAPOLIS ST. PAUL, MN Xcel Energy Center
10 CHICAGO, IL United Center
11 CLEVELAND, OH Blossom Music Center
13 DETROIT, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre
14 TORONTO, ON Budweiser Stage
16 MONTREAL, QC Bell Centre
18 BOSTON, MA Xfinity Center
20 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden
21 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden
22 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden
24 PHILADELPHIA, PA Wells Fargo Center
25 COLUMBIA, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
27 ATLANTA, GA State Farm Arena
29 TAMPA, FL Amalie Arena
JULY
01 MIAMI, FL Miami-Dade Arena