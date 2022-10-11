The Cure Debuts Third New Song During Stockholm Show

The Cure debuted a third new song, “And Nothing Is Forever,” last night (Oct. 10) during a show in Sweden, following the live premieres in recent days of “Alone” and “Endsong.” All this material is expected to appear on the band’s next album, Songs of the Lost World, although no further details have yet been announced.

“And Nothing Is Forever” is a mid-tempo ballad with an extended instrumental opening. It’s musically reminiscent of The Cure’s classic “Pictures of You,” with frontman Robert Smith lamenting tender moments and teardrops: “it doesn’t really matter if you’ll say we’ll be together.”

The Cure’s current European tour features the return of guitarist/keyboardist Perry Bamonte, who hadn’t played with the band since 2004. Songs of the Lost World will be the band’s first new studio album since 2008’s 4:13 Dream, a top-10 hit on Billboard’s Rock and Alternative charts.

Also in the works is a 30th anniversary edition of the beloved album Wish, which will arrive Nov. 25 in a variety of formats.