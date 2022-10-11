Instagram Facebook Twitter
blink-182 Reuniting With Classic Lineup for Tour, New Music
The 1975, Happily Washed
The Most Radical Drug Court Judge in America

The Cure Debuts Third New Song During Stockholm Show

Material is expected to appear on forthcoming album ‘Songs of the Lost World’
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

The Cure debuted a third new song, “And Nothing Is Forever,” last night (Oct. 10) during a show in Sweden, following the live premieres in recent days of “Alone” and “Endsong.” All this material is expected to appear on the band’s next album, Songs of the Lost World, although no further details have yet been announced.

“And Nothing Is Forever” is a mid-tempo ballad with an extended instrumental opening. It’s musically reminiscent of The Cure’s classic “Pictures of You,” with frontman Robert Smith lamenting tender moments and teardrops: “it doesn’t really matter if you’ll say we’ll be together.”

 

The Cure’s current European tour features the return of guitarist/keyboardist Perry Bamonte, who hadn’t played with the band since 2004. Songs of the Lost World will be the band’s first new studio album since 2008’s 4:13 Dream, a top-10 hit on Billboard’s Rock and Alternative charts.

Also Read

Babymetal Gets Conceptual on New Album, The Other One

Also in the works is a 30th anniversary edition of the beloved album Wish, which will arrive Nov. 25 in a variety of formats.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Education

LAAMP and Stand Together Music Help Light the Way for Further Diversity in the Industry

Mental Health

Pardyalone is Building a Mental Health Community Around His Music

Education

Bloom Vol. 27: Kindness is Free

Mental Health

REECE Found His Voice in Supporting Others

you may like

more from spin

Babymetal
News

Babymetal Gets Conceptual on New Album, The Other One

Photo: Jack Bridgland
News

blink-182 Reuniting With Classic Lineup for Tour, New Music

Weyes Blood
News

Weyes Blood Mulls Love on Interstate 5 on New Song ‘Grapevine’

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top