Taylor Swift’s Pre-Tour Treat: Four New Songs Out Tonight

Eras tour begins Friday (March 17) in Glendale, Az.
Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images

On the eve of the launch of her hotly anticipated Eras tour tomorrow (March 17) in Glendale, Az., Taylor Swift is once again rewarding fans with a batch of surprise new music. Per the artist’s Instagram Story, four previously unreleased tracks will hit DSPs at midnight, including three “Taylor’s Version” re-records one that was written during sessions for Swift’s 2019 album Lover.

The latter cut, “All of the Girls You Loved Before,” caused an online stir last month when it was leaked online, prompting fan demand for an official version. Its lyrics seem to be about Swift’s longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, referencing how “every dead-end street led you straight to me.”

Also out at midnight is a new version of “If This Was a Movie,” which originally appeared on the Target deluxe edition of the 2010 album Speak Now. That project is presumed to be the next full album Swift will re-record in its entirety, as she’s already done with Fearless and Red back in 2021.

The last two songs originally came out on soundtracks for the Hunger Games films in 2011 and 2012 but appear here in different incarnations. “Safe & Sound” has newly recorded vocal parts from former Civil Wars members Joy Williams and John Paul White, while “Eyes Open” has been redone in recent months as well.

Starting tomorrow, Swift will be touring in support of her latest album Midnights, which was the best-selling album of 2022 despite having only come out in late October. The project was swift’s 11th chart-toper on the Billboard 200 and also posted the biggest vinyl sales week in modern history with 575,000 units shifted.

As previously reported, Swift also appears on the song “The Alcott” from the National’s upcoming album First Two Pages of Frankenstein, continuing her fruitful collaboration with that band’s Aaron Dessner.

