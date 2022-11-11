Taylor Swift Adds 17 Shows to Massive 2023 U.S. Tour

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Taylor Swift‘s 2023 Eras tour of U.S. stadiums just keeps getting bigger. The artist today (Nov. 11) announced 17 new dates in many of the previously announced cities on the itinerary, which, at 52 shows, is now likely to top her own box office record set on the 2018 Reputation tour.

Swift will now conclude the outing with five Los Angeles area shows at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 3-5 and 8-9, while the opening date in Glendale, Ariz., is now March 17, a day before the previously announced first gig. All of the opening acts remain the same, including Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, Paramore, girl in red, Gayle, Muna, and beabadoobee, with Gracie Abrams now set to perform at 30 tour stops.

Swift is touring in support of last month’s Midnights, which has quickly broken numerous chart and streaming records. It’s No. 1 on The Billboard 200 for a second week, while “Anti-Hero” is also in its second week atop the Billboard Hot 100. Swift has dropped a number of different versions of the latter over the past several days, including remixes by Roosevelt, Kungs, and Jayda G, and a collaborative take with Midnights producer Jack Antonoff’s project Bleachers.

Ticket pre-sales for the newly added shows begin Nov. 15. International shows on the Eras tour are still forthcoming.

