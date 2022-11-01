Taylor Swift Taking Midnights on Tour in 2023

Taylor Swift will return to the road for the first time in nearly five years next March, when she embarks on the Eras tour in support of her new album, Midnights. The stadium run begins March 18 in Glendale, Ariz., and will conclude Aug. 4-5 in Los Angeles.

Support comes from a host of top female-fronted acts, including Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, Paramore, girl in red, Gayle, beabadobee, Gracie Abrams, and Muna. Swift calls the tour concept “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)” and adds that “international dates [will] be announced as soon as we can!”

Pre-sales begin Nov. 15, with the general public on-sales to follow on Nov. 18. More information can be found on Swift’s website.

Swift last toured widely in 2018 in support of the previous year’s album Reputation. The 53-date stadium trek grossed more than $266 million in North America alone, breaking the record previously held by The Rolling Stones’ A Bigger Bang tour between 2005-2007. It also featured a bevy of surprise guests, including Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Robbie Williams, and Maren Morris. The outing was memorialized in the Netflix documentary Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour, released on Dec. 31, 2018.

Since then, Swift has appeared sporadically in front of live audiences and at awards shows, and the pandemic-necessitated halt to touring has meant she’s barely performed material from her dual 2020 releases Folklore and Evermore in a concert setting, much less any of the songs from Midnights.

Swift did appear as an unannounced guest on Oct. 26 during a Bon Iver concert in London, singing “exile” with the Justin Vernon-led group and her Folklore/Evermore co-songwriter and co-producer, Aaron Dessner of the National.

As reported yesterday, Midnights has already broken numerous chart and streaming records since its Oct. 21 release. Perhaps the most impressive is Swift occupying all of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 by herself, a feet never seen before in the 64-year history of the chart.

Here are Taylor Swift’s tour dates:

March 18: Glendale, Ariz. (State Farm Stadium)

March 25: Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium)

April 1-2: Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium)

April 15: Tampa, Fla. (Raymond James Stadium)

April 22: Houston (NRG Stadium)

April 28-29: Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

May 6: Nashville (Nissan Stadium)

May 12-13: Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field)

May 19-20: Foxborough, Mass. (Gillette Stadium)

May 26-27: East Rutherford, N.J. (Metlife Stadium)

June 2-3: Chicago (Soldier Field)

June 10: Detroit (Ford Field)

June 17: Pittsburgh (Acrisure Stadium)

June 24: Minneapolis (U.S. Bank Stadium)

July 1: Cincinnati (Paycor Stadium)

July 8: Kansas City, Mo. (Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium)

July 15: Denver (Empower Field at Mile High)

July 22: Seattle (Lumen Field)

July 29: Santa Clara, Calif. (Levi’s Stadium)

Aug. 4-5: Los Angeles (Sofi Stadium)